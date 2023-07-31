Shawn Mendes’ Kenergy has gays going wild, Madonna’s emotional health update, & a new Tom Daley video

credit: Twitter/Instagram/Getty Images

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

FLORIDA EXODUS: Governor Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ draconian anti-LGBTQ+ education policies are causing major headaches for the state’s colleges as they struggle to retain and recruit faculty. [The Guardian]

A BAD RAP: Big Freedia, Saucy Santana, and other queer artists reflect on the changes they see taking place within rap/hip-hop as they gain mainstream success. [ABC News]

BEACH OFF: Shawn Mendes brings all of his soaking wet himbo gorgeousness to Ibiza and the gays are here for it.

his job is beach pic.twitter.com/nJSGcCKCVA — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) July 29, 2023

DEPLORABLE BARBIE: Former reality star turned problematic GOP Florida state Rep. Fabian Basabe is coming for George Santos’ gay grifter crown all over South Beach. [NY Post]

PRAISE THE LAWD: Drag queen Flamy Grant tops the iTunes Christian charts and it has the religious right speaking in tongues. [Paste Magazine]

LUCKY STAR: Madonna says she’s lucky “to be alive” in a touching health update where she thanks her six children for their help in the month since her frightening hospitalization for a “severe bacterial infection.”

MIRACLE WORKER: Marc Franke, a 54-year-old man cured of HIV and leukemia, discusses his health journey, finding love, and meeting the stem cell donor that helped save his life. [Deustsche Well]

POKER FACE: Hold on, Mother Minogue! Lady Gaga is returning to Vegas for more dates of her “Jazz & Piano” residency later this summer and tickets are going on sale this week. [NBC Las Vegas]

THE DALEY SHOW: Olympic diver Tom Daley has decided to make more adorable YouTube videos to share details about life with husband Dustin Lance Black, his latest adventures, new passions, & hopefully some Speedo pics too.