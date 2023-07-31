WATCH: The best LGBTQ+ movie trailers that dropped in July 2023

Image Credit: ‘Boys On Film 23: Dangerous To Know,’ Peccadillo Pictures

This July’s been a scorcher. Like, legitimately, it’s being called the planet’s hottest month on record. And if you’re somehow not thrown into an anxiety spiral by that fact, well, at least the month has provided us with trailers for a bunch of exciting new movies and TV shows to look forward to! (We’re trying to stay optimistic!)

Throughout July, we saw new previews for all sorts of up-and-coming queer entertainment—everything from a steamy short film collection to a festival-friendly drag drama to two of the most-anticipated gay romances of the year (both of which happen to be based on beloved books).

To help you stay ahead of it all, we’ve assembled this rundown the best and gayest trailers that hit the internet throughout July, with reminders of when and where you can watch. Check them all out below and mark your calendars accordingly.

Boys On Film 23: Dangerous To Know

Since 2009, U.K.-based LGBTQ+ film distributor Peccadillo Pictures has been packaging the sexiest and most thought-provoking gay short films in its anthology series, Boys On Film. Sadly, its latest, Dangerous To Know, will be one of its last, assembling 10 stories with the a common theme of alluring—and potentially perilous—encounters with a stranger. Zachary Quinto is among the stars of this “penultimate edition.”

Now available via Amazon Prime Video, Vimeo on Demand, and the Pecadillo Pictures On Demand site.

Heartstopper Season 2

The boys are back! Over a year after becoming a global phenomenon, Heartstopper finally returns with the next chapter in the romance of high schoolers Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke). This time around, Nick contends with coming out to his family and friends, Elle (Yasmin Finney) and Tao (William Gao) explore if they really are more than friends, and the whole gang heads off on a trip to Paris, the City Of Love.

Premieres August 3 on Netflix.

Red, White & Royal Blue

Based off Casey McQuiston’s best-selling romance novel, Red, White & Royal Blue is about frenemies-turned-lovers—who happen to be the First Son of the United States (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and a royal prince (Nicholas Galitzine). Directed by The Inheritance playwright Matthew López, the film shocked when it was given an R-rating; but is the love story actually scandalous and sexy, or is it just given a stricter rating because it’s gay?

Streams exclusively on Amazon Prime Video beginning August 11.

Mutt

Over one fateful day, a young trans-masc New Yorker named Feña (Lio Mehiel) encounters past loved ones who haven’t been part of his life since he transitioned: His ex-boyfriend (Cole Doman), his semi-estranged sister (MiMi Ryder), and his father (Alejandro Goic), visiting from Chile. This frank, gritty drama premiered earlier this year at Sundance, where Mehiel was the first trans performer to receive a juried acting award.

Opening in theaters August 18 in New York City with additional cities to come.

Solo

Making its bow this September at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival is the sizzling drama Solo, about Simon (Theodore Pellerín), a rising star in Montreal’s eclectic drag scene. Though ambitious, Simon finds himself distracted—both by his fiery new relationship with a fellow queen (Félix Maritaud), and by the arrival of his estranged mother, back in town after 15 years away.

Making its world premiere in September at the Toronto International Film Festival.

F.L.Y.

One of the splashiest debuts at this year’s Outfest—LA’s LGBTQ+ film festival—was the sweet dramedy F.L.Y., written, directed by, and starring Rafael Albarran and Trent Kendrick. Max is a struggling writer who’s surprised when the ex he hasn’t seen in years, Rafael, shows up at his door, with dreams of becoming a drag superstar. Through unforeseen circumstances, the two are forced to live togehter and confront their past relationship.

Next, F.L.Y. heads to the Puerto Rico Film Festival, which runs from August 16 – 20, with more festival dates to come.

Bones And Names

Another hit at this year’s Outfest, German indie Bones And Names introduces us to German couple Boris (filmmaker Fabian Stumm) and Jonathan ((Knut Berger), whose relationship has reached a point of stasis, inspiring them both to act out in different ways. Jonathan, a writer, throws himself into his next death-obsessed novel, while Boris, an actor, gets caught up in one-screen romance with a younger co-star.

Slated for international theatrical release in January 2024, but stay tuned for more festival dates in the meantime.