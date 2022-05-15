Shawn Mendes in Tommy Hilfiger, “MJ: The Musical,” & five gay movies from 2022

Meet the go-go contestants in a new Drag Race-style reality show, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

MJ: The Musical got to work.

Eric Uhden found a vintage Richard Banks.

Mr. Zhang experienced toxic masculinity.

Jonas Tjallema named the top five gay movies from 2022 so far.

Darren Kennedy got in the water

Tanner Winn dropped the lid.

Kyler Kristo rated hand soaps.

Ian Aber shot a gun.

Shawn Mendes spent time with Tommy Hilfiger.

And Daniel Assetta entertained the guests