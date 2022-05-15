tiktalk

Shawn Mendes in Tommy Hilfiger, “MJ: The Musical,” & five gay movies from 2022

Meet the go-go contestants in a new Drag Race-style reality show, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

MJ: The Musical got to work.

@mjthemusical #BehindtheScenes #BeatIt #MusicVideo #MJtheMusical #MichaelJackson #Musical #Broadway #Theatre #NYC ♬ original sound – MJ the Musical

Eric Uhden found a vintage Richard Banks.

@ericuhden Look at this gorgeous painting I found! Omg!! It’s from the 1960’s by an artist named Richard Banks. #gayart #gay #gayartist #lgbt #gayhistory #gayman #gayguy #gayfit #muscles #fyp ♬ Healing – COMPUTER DATA

Mr. Zhang experienced toxic masculinity.

@nihaomrzhang Reply to @dadd__mom #chinese #api #toxicmasculinity #america #cultureshock ♬ original sound – Mr.Zhang

Jonas Tjallema named the top five gay movies from 2022 so far.

@thatssooogay Number 1 with Troye Sivan is so good!!! #gaymovies #gaymovie #gay #gaytiktok ♬ Runaway – AURORA

Darren Kennedy got in the water

@darrenkennedydublin First dip in the Irish Sea of 2022 #seaswim #seaswimmingireland #seaswimming #seaswimmers #swimshorts ♬ Come Check This – FETISH

Tanner Winn dropped the lid.

@tannerwinnxxx Oops, dropped the lid #fyp #fypシ #gay #lgbt #fypgay #gaytok ♬ оригинальный звук – ️

Kyler Kristo rated hand soaps.

@kylerkristoHelping a dear friend pick out hand soap

♬ original sound – Kyler Kristo

Ian Aber shot a gun.

@abearcomedian I’m @Drew Barrymore #standupcomedy #gaymemes #drewbarrymore #charliesangels ♬ original sound – Ian Aber

Shawn Mendes spent time with Tommy Hilfiger.

@shawnmendes♬ original sound – Shawn Mendes

And Daniel Assetta entertained the guests

@dassetta 3 years since the best day of my life #husbands #gaywedding #gaycouple #firstdance #wedding #dancers #theatrekid #gay #gaytok #gaypride #loveislove #lgbt #fyp #foryoupage ♬ original sound – dassetta