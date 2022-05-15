Shawn Mendes in Tommy Hilfiger, “MJ: The Musical,” & five gay movies from 2022

Meet the go-go contestants in a new Drag Race-style reality show, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
MJ: The Musical got to work.
@mjthemusical #BehindtheScenes #BeatIt #MusicVideo #MJtheMusical #MichaelJackson #Musical #Broadway #Theatre #NYC ♬ original sound – MJ the Musical
Eric Uhden found a vintage Richard Banks.
@ericuhden Look at this gorgeous painting I found! Omg!! It’s from the 1960’s by an artist named Richard Banks. #gayart #gay #gayartist #lgbt #gayhistory #gayman #gayguy #gayfit #muscles #fyp ♬ Healing – COMPUTER DATA
Mr. Zhang experienced toxic masculinity.
@nihaomrzhang Reply to @dadd__mom #chinese #api #toxicmasculinity #america #cultureshock ♬ original sound – Mr.Zhang
Jonas Tjallema named the top five gay movies from 2022 so far.
@thatssooogay Number 1 with Troye Sivan is so good!!! #gaymovies #gaymovie #gay #gaytiktok ♬ Runaway – AURORA
Darren Kennedy got in the water
@darrenkennedydublin First dip in the Irish Sea of 2022 #seaswim #seaswimmingireland #seaswimming #seaswimmers #swimshorts ♬ Come Check This – FETISH
Tanner Winn dropped the lid.
@tannerwinnxxx Oops, dropped the lid #fyp #fypシ #gay #lgbt #fypgay #gaytok ♬ оригинальный звук – ️
Kyler Kristo rated hand soaps.
@kylerkristoHelping a dear friend pick out hand soap
Ian Aber shot a gun.
@abearcomedian I’m @Drew Barrymore #standupcomedy #gaymemes #drewbarrymore #charliesangels ♬ original sound – Ian Aber
Shawn Mendes spent time with Tommy Hilfiger.
@shawnmendes♬ original sound – Shawn Mendes
And Daniel Assetta entertained the guests
@dassetta 3 years since the best day of my life #husbands #gaywedding #gaycouple #firstdance #wedding #dancers #theatrekid #gay #gaytok #gaypride #loveislove #lgbt #fyp #foryoupage ♬ original sound – dassetta
michaelmt1009
Why does this TicTalk only show black squares under the headings. How do I get to see the content?
Godof 1967
Likewise
ShiningSex
Shawn in Hilfiger? How boring. Tommy Hilfiger is worn by those who have NO sense of taste. Just a total bore like Hollister or women wearing Michael Kors.
As for MJ: The Musical. WHY? Gross! Why make a musical over a pedo? Don’t defend the allegation, we all know the truth. He’s not worth defending. NO decent grown man sleeps with children that are not his own. NO ONE. Anyone else would be arrested for such a thing. Don’t give me his personality was also “like a child”. BS!!! He made business decision like a man and that’s a weak excuse. He was a grown, sane man. Not right! PS his music sucked!
smittoons
K.
nm4047
did he say no to you. I would suggest the argument for the NO case is he is no longer relevant in the current popular music culture. Won’t be any disabled parking within a mile of the theatre when the crowds shuffle in with their zimmer frames.
cc423
I am so sick and tired of queer-baiters like Shawn Mendez, Harry Styles and That Jonas brother. They are not gay, they are not allies, they just pop up when they need thirsty likes from us on their social.
RyanMBecker
Define “ally.”
mz.sam
I’m not sure if they are ‘allies’, but the aforementioned is repetitive, click-bait BORING and need to be served the EXIT.
ScottOnEarth
I know what you mean about Shawn Mendez but Harry Styles and Nick Jonas are actual allies. They routinely speak-out about LGBTQ rights and equality. I don’t know about the other Jonas Bros.
Doug
I can agree that Styles and Jonas claim to be allies, but I think we’re about to see Shawn Mendez finally come out of the closet pretty soon. It’s becoming no secret in the entertainment industry that he’s family.
lmdoane55
some of these people need to relax ok! I am so bored with all of you complaining and bitching and not having anything positive to say about any of these people nobody is making you look at this do you think that anyone really cares what do you have to say do you think that’s going to affect whether they like Shawn Mendes or Harry Styles or that Jonas brother I for one think queerly for everything #FreeYourMind
MISTERJETT
you’re right, lmdoane55. the tired queens are so miserable with their own empty lives that it makes them feel good about themselves when they criticize and complain about everything else. it’s really not cute at all.
ScottOnEarth
You might want to become acquainted with punctuation. You’d be amazed at how adults communicate in writing 🙂
james7
list of 5 gay movies of the year missed FIREBIRD. Totally unexpected movie from Estonia, beautiful love story between men in repressed Estonia. Google to see trailer; and fall in love with the male lead, who also was screenwriter.
Doug
The list contains only one film that’s been released in the U.S.: “Three Months.” The other four have only played one or two film festivals here and there are no upcoming release dates.
Joshooeerr
Firebird is a very standard boy-meets-closet-case story – one we’ve seen a hundred times before. The performances are no better than okay, and the direction is at best competent, at times risible.
tommyboy5023
Shawn Mendes may be doing what he has to do to keep his name out there. His record sales are way down.
JRamonMc
Personally I thought the outfit Shawn Mendes wore to the Met Gala was off the charts gorgeous. Like him or not, he’s a designer’s dream come true.