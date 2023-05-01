Shirtless pic of Liam Payne earns high praise from Mark Wahlberg

Liam Payne (Photo: Shutterstock)

A shirtless pic of singer Liam Payne has quickly notched up over 1 million likes on Instagram. It’s also earned praise from some other celebrities.

In the pic posted on Saturday, the 29-year-old, who shot to fame with One Direction, shows off his chiseled physique. He’s now boasting some serious abs.

Among those to comment was actor Mark Wahlberg. He simply boasted the word “beast”, prompting Payne to respond “@markwahlberg Tryna keep up with you 💪”

However, the praise didn’t end there. Wahlberg posted a further three comments: A Heart emoji, flame emojis, and applause emojis.

(Screenshot)

Payne has clearly been working hard in the gym. His appearance has recently been the subject of much online chatter. Recent red carpet shots went viral on Twitter as his face was looking noticeably different from just a few months ago.

Fans are shocked at Liam Payne’s new face following a recent appearance. pic.twitter.com/ygROKzP5wq — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) March 18, 2023

Some wondered if he had Ozempic face from losing weight too fast, or had gone under the surgeon’s knife for buccal fat removal.

Payne and his people have not responded to the speculation.