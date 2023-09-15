Sia needs love, Grant Knoche can’t get you out of his system, LAUV has a crush: Your weekly bop roundup

This week in queer new music offers up a taste of infectious end-of-summer anthems, impressive vocal prowess, and some tongue-in-cheek lyricism. With comebacks from pop music giants, a glimpse into one of the queerest musicals you’ve ever seen, and fierce collaborations, this week in new music has plenty to indulge in.

Let’s dig into all this week has to offer in this week’s edition of “bop after bop” ….

“Gimmie Love” by Sia

Sia is back, and she’s asking for one thing we all want on her new single, “Gimme Love.” With an anthemic chorus, Sia’s plea for affection soars with her masterful vocals on this uplifting, bouncy track. This song marks her return to the pop scene after eight years, and is the first taste of her upcoming solo album, Reasonable Woman, set to drop next spring.

“OUT OF MY SYSTEM” by Grant Knoche

We can’t get Grant Knoche out of our system with his recent string of new music leading up to his next EP, I COULD DIE JUST THINKING OF US, dropping October 20th. This week, Knoche serves on his new single “OUT OF MY SYSTEM”, a club-ready banger that has a dynamic balance of Grant’s crystal-clear vocals matched with a gritty, pulsating beat drop in the chorus. He’s got a hit on his hands, and if this song is anything to go by, we see nothing but a bright future for this rising queer artist.

“On My Love” by Zara Larsson and David Guetta

Zara Larsson and David Guetta are betting on each other once again, putting their love on the line with their new track “On My Love.” The track is an EDM bop that will make you want to dance your heart out, while also tugging at your heartstrings with its heartfelt lyricism, melancholic piano elements, and euphoric synths. The music video, starring Zara and her sister, Hanna, adds a personal touch to this already emotionally charged track. Larsson and Guetta are a pop dream team, and their continued collaboration proves just that.

“All Love Is Love” from DICKS: THE MUSICAL

A24 presents a musical eleganza extravaganza like no other with Dicks: The Musical, and following its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival, they have shared a taste of this queer musical journey with “All Love Is Love.” The film stars Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp, who have concocted a marvel of musical mayhem, and features a star-studded cast including Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Bowen Yang, and more. Give it a listen, and we promise, you won’t find a more gay, rowdy, and expertly crafted soundtrack than this.

“Crush” by Bella Poarch and LAUV

Bella Poarch and LAUV are crossing the line on their new single “CRUSH”, marking Bella’s first release of 2023. Departing from both their usual styles, the song is a refreshingly flirty and innocent pop tune. Bella shows off a more playful, brighter side, capturing that butterflies-in-your-stomach feeling of having a crush without overthinking it. Lauv, who recently (kinda) came out, beautifully complements Bella’s voice, adding depth to the track’s exploration of the thrill of an early romantic spark. It’s the ideal end-of-summer vibe, setting the mood for any upcoming fall flings.