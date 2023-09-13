PHOTOS: All the fiercest (and queerest!) fashion slays from the 2023 MTV VMAs

For a few short hours on Tuesday night, Newark, New Jersey morphed into the fashion capital of the world for the 2023 MTV VMAs. With New York City in the distance, the biggest names in music and entertainment descended onto the Prudential Center decked out in their rock and roll finery.
Prior to the ceremony, this year saw a slew of queer nominees with artists like Sam Smith, Kim Petras, Saucy Santana, Steve Lacy, and Janelle Monae among the luminaries up for the coveted Moonman statue in a variety of categories.
But in the end, white cis ally queen Taylor Swift wound up the big winner by taking home nine awards, including video, artist and song of the year. Welcome to her world domination era!
Among the LGBTQ+ winners were Ice Spice for Best New Artist, Anitta for Best Latin, Dove Cameron for Video For Good, Doja Cat for Best Art Direction, and Måneskin for Best Rock.
While the VMAs used to be appointment television responsible for serving historic performances such as Madonna singing “Like A Virgin” while writhing on the floor in a wedding dress in 1984, Madonna singing “Vogue” dressed in Marie Antoinette drag in 1990, and Madonna singing “Hollywood” while making out with Britney Spears and Xtina in 2003, in recent years it’s been sort of lackluster.
Thankfully, the powers that be upped the wattage by not just enlisting the new class of pop children on TikTok who don’t even know what Music TeleVision is (no offense to Olivia Rodrigo and Stray Kids) and reveled in millennial eleganza by reuniting ‘NSYNC, re-introducing Nelly Furtado to the world, honoring Shakira with the Video Vanguard Award, anointing Diddy as a Global Icon, and celebrating 50 years of hip-hop with a star-studded number featuring Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five, LL Cool J, Doug E. Fresh, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj. Tens across the board!
The VMA pink carpet carpet featured a parade of head-turning style slays including lots of dapper dudes in white, divas in body-baring gowns, and even a hetero hunk in a leather minidress. Werk!
Click through to see all the fiercest lewks from the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards…
Sasha Colby
Mother just snatched The Jolie Leg™ crown! G-O-D-D-E-S-S!
Chris Olsen
There was a nip in the air. Or two.
Saucy Santana
Saucy is shutting down all the Material Gworls in the secretarial pool with this executive realness lewk.
*NSYNC
’90s boy band or Asos crime family?!
Luxx Noir London
It’s giving fashion.
Ts Madison
You can never go wrong with Beyoncé chrome!
Anitta
The password is: bisexual Brazilian bombshell!
Billy Porter
Beyond Thunderdome 2.0.
Kandy Muse
She won’t be sitting alone in VIP for much longer.
Måneskin
Italian rock bands do it better.
Cardi B
Bongos for the win.
Jared Leto and Shannon Leto
Jared is giving leather minidress, skin, and thigh high boots and we’re here for it.
Doja Cat
What a tangled wed her stylist weaved.
Megan Thee Stallion
This is some serious hot girl sh*t. Slay.
Jimbo
Shantay you stay, kween!
Stephen Sanchez
A style king is born.
Shakira
46 is the new 26 because her hips don’t lie, but we need to know how Shakira hasn’t aged in 20 years?!
3 Comments
Rambeaux
Doja Cat and Jimbo look interesting.
Very creative.
drmiller
Look, no hate, truly. But can someone explain why we’re putting Chris Olsen in the same list as Nas, NSYNC, and Megan (+ others)? Clearly I’m jealous he’s at the VMAs and I am not but… be real. Why does anyone care?
Fahd
What a whole lot of fun! I’m wondering why this award show went ahead while others have been postponed because of the writers’ strike?