strike a pose

PHOTOS: All the fiercest (and queerest!) fashion slays from the 2023 MTV VMAs

By
MTV VMAs red carpet

For a few short hours on Tuesday night, Newark, New Jersey morphed into the fashion capital of the world for the 2023 MTV VMAs. With New York City in the distance, the biggest names in music and entertainment descended onto the Prudential Center decked out in their rock and roll finery.

Prior to the ceremony, this year saw a slew of queer nominees with artists like Sam Smith, Kim Petras, Saucy Santana, Steve Lacy, and Janelle Monae among the luminaries up for the coveted Moonman statue in a variety of categories.

But in the end, white cis ally queen Taylor Swift wound up the big winner by taking home nine awards, including video, artist and song of the year. Welcome to her world domination era!

Among the LGBTQ+ winners were Ice Spice for Best New Artist, Anitta for Best Latin, Dove Cameron for Video For Good, Doja Cat for Best Art Direction, and Måneskin for Best Rock.

While the VMAs used to be appointment television responsible for serving historic performances such as Madonna singing “Like A Virgin” while writhing on the floor in a wedding dress in 1984, Madonna singing “Vogue” dressed in Marie Antoinette drag in 1990, and Madonna singing “Hollywood” while making out with Britney Spears and Xtina in 2003, in recent years it’s been sort of lackluster.

Thankfully, the powers that be upped the wattage by not just enlisting the new class of pop children on TikTok who don’t even know what Music TeleVision is (no offense to Olivia Rodrigo and Stray Kids) and reveled in millennial eleganza by reuniting ‘NSYNC, re-introducing Nelly Furtado to the world, honoring Shakira with the Video Vanguard Award, anointing Diddy as a Global Icon, and celebrating 50 years of hip-hop with a star-studded number featuring  Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five, LL Cool J, Doug E. Fresh, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj. Tens across the board!

The VMA pink carpet carpet featured a parade of head-turning style slays including lots of dapper dudes in white, divas in body-baring gowns, and even a hetero hunk in a leather minidress. Werk!

Click through to see all the fiercest lewks from the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards…

View Full Post

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X

Say “I do” to Lil Nas X in this bridal-inspired number from Palomo Spain.

View Full Post

Sasha Colby

Sasha Colby

Mother just snatched The Jolie Leg™ crown! G-O-D-D-E-S-S!

View Full Post

Chris Olsen

Chris Olsen

There was a nip in the air. Or two.

View Full Post

Saucy Santana

Saucy Santana

Saucy is shutting down all the Material Gworls in the secretarial pool with this executive realness lewk.

View Full Post

*NSYNC

'NSYNC

’90s boy band or Asos crime family?!

View Full Post

Luxx Noir London

Luxx Noir London

It’s giving fashion.

View Full Post

Colton Haynes

Colton Haynes

Colton can wear white after Labor Day all he wants.

View Full Post

Ts Madison

Ts Madison

You can never go wrong with Beyoncé chrome!

View Full Post

Anitta

Anitta

The password is: bisexual Brazilian bombshell!

View Full Post

Billy Porter

Billy Porter

Beyond Thunderdome 2.0.

View Full Post

Kandy Muse

Kandy Muse

She won’t be sitting alone in VIP for much longer.

View Full Post

Måneskin

Maneskin

Italian rock bands do it better.

View Full Post

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato

Cool for the summer, winter, spring and fall.

View Full Post

Cardi B

Cardi B

Bongos for the win.

View Full Post

Jared Leto and Shannon Leto

Jared Leto

Jared is giving leather minidress, skin, and thigh high boots and we’re here for it.

View Full Post

Doja Cat

Doja Cat

What a tangled wed her stylist weaved.

View Full Post

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion

This is some serious hot girl sh*t. Slay.

View Full Post

Jimbo

Jimbo

Shantay you stay, kween!

View Full Post

Stephen Sanchez

Stephen Sanchez

A style king is born.

View Full Post

Shakira

Shakira

46 is the new 26 because her hips don’t lie, but we need to know how Shakira hasn’t aged in 20 years?!

Related

PHOTOS: 17 of the hottest and wildest lewks from New York Fashion Week

Skin is in this season! Check out the fiercest getups from the Spring-Summer 2024 collections at NY Fashion Week.

View Full Post

Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21