flaunt it if you got it

PHOTOS: 17 of the hottest and wildest lewks from New York Fashion Week

By
New York Fashion Week

Skin is in this season!

New York Fashion Week has kicked off with major fashion houses debuting their latest collections for the Spring-Summer 2024 season.

Helmut Lang and Coach helped start the style parade by being one of the first brands to premiere their sartorial wizardry to the star-studded front rows on September 8th. While Ralph Lauren upped the wattage by corralling A-listers like Jennifer Lopez, Julianne Moore, Diane Keaton, and Gabrielle Union to view his first New York show since 2019.

Project Runway alum and current judge Christian Siriano also celebrated a milestone by presenting his 15th anniversary show to the delight of Janet Jackson, Harvey Guillén, Laverne Cox, Kesha, and Qunita Brunson, among others.

And while the women’s collection took center stage, Art Hearts Fashion – founded by queer designer Erik Rosete – kept the boys well-fed by including some of the hottest mens lewks – and models – with bold body-baring designs from innovative brands such as: Mister Triple X, Love For Upcycling, and Pinkmelon Swimwear.

So while summer 2023 is winding down, get your fashion inspo for next year’s fits by clicking through some of the fiercest and skimpiest lewks from New York Fashion Week.

Mister Triple X

a model at New York Fashion Week

Shirts and belts are so last season!

Edher Gin

model at New York Fashion Week

You heard what we said!

Anthony Rubio

model at New York Fashion Week

Kaftans never go out of style.

Baez

model at New York Fashion Week

2024 is all about the bottoms.

Tell the Truth

model at NY Fashion Week

The Kenergy trend is not over yet.

Kentaro Kameyama

model at NY FashioN Week

Taking athleisure to the next level.

Lila Nikole

model at NY Fashion Week

This is what ever daddy from Palm Springs to Wilton Manors will be wearing.

Soid Studios

model at NY Fashion Week

Queer western chic is ready for its renaissance.

Pinkmelon Swimwear

model at NY Fashion Week

For when you want a little modesty by the pool.

209 Mare

model at NY Fashion Week

Styling by the Dalton Academy Warblers from Glee.

Love For Upcycling

model at NY Fashion Week

Belt it. All of it.

Mister Triple X

model at NY FashioN Week

Black Swan chic.

Carlos Pineda

model at NY Fashion Week

The J.Lo Versace for Men.

Mister Triple X

model at NY Fashion Week

Statement necklaces are the new shirts.

Mister Triple X

model at NY Fashion Week

Category is: Serving.

Love For Upcycling

a model at NY Fashion Week

Coming to theaters next summer: Pirates of the Leather Bar.

Christian Siriano

credit: Bombay Sapphire / Sansho Scott

Among his stellar collection, Christian Siriano joined forces with Bombay Sapphire to create the first-ever cocktail-inspired couture gown. Cheers!

