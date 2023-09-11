PHOTOS: 17 of the hottest and wildest lewks from New York Fashion Week

Skin is in this season!

New York Fashion Week has kicked off with major fashion houses debuting their latest collections for the Spring-Summer 2024 season.

Helmut Lang and Coach helped start the style parade by being one of the first brands to premiere their sartorial wizardry to the star-studded front rows on September 8th. While Ralph Lauren upped the wattage by corralling A-listers like Jennifer Lopez, Julianne Moore, Diane Keaton, and Gabrielle Union to view his first New York show since 2019.

Project Runway alum and current judge Christian Siriano also celebrated a milestone by presenting his 15th anniversary show to the delight of Janet Jackson, Harvey Guillén, Laverne Cox, Kesha, and Qunita Brunson, among others.

And while the women’s collection took center stage, Art Hearts Fashion – founded by queer designer Erik Rosete – kept the boys well-fed by including some of the hottest mens lewks – and models – with bold body-baring designs from innovative brands such as: Mister Triple X, Love For Upcycling, and Pinkmelon Swimwear.

So while summer 2023 is winding down, get your fashion inspo for next year’s fits by clicking through some of the fiercest and skimpiest lewks from New York Fashion Week.