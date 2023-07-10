Singer Scott Hoying marries model boyfriend Mark Manio

Singer Scott Hoying married partner Mark Mario in a California wedding on Friday.

Hoying, 31, came to attention as the baritone with the acapella group Pentatonix. According to People, the men “tied the knot on Friday in an intimate, star-studded black-tie ceremony at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Santa Barbara, California.”

Hoying heralds from Arlington, Texas. He formed Pentatonix while studying at the University of Southern California. He’s also He’s also enjoyed success as half of the band Superfruit, with fellow Pentatonix member, Mitch Grassi.

Hoying has been out since he was 17. He’s been in a relationship with Manio, a model, since 2017.

“I feel like all of our life experiences and choices, and ups and downs, have led us to each other and this is the moment where the people we love most get to see us truly make the leap,” Hoying told People.

“I knew pretty early on that Mark was my dream man and I genuinely feel like the luckiest man on earth to get to marry him.” 🤍

Both men shared images of their ceremony on social media. Hoying has over a million followers on Instagram. The couple wore white tuxedos and walked down the aisle while singer Kina Grannis performed “Can’t Help Falling In Love”. She sang the same song in the 2018 film Crazy Rich Asians.

“That’s our favorite love song of all time from our favorite scene of our favorite movie,” explained Scott.

Among those to comment on the Instagram pics was Adam Rippon, who said, “Love you both SO SO SO much ❤️❤️❤️❤️” Jaymes Vaughan said, “Ahhh gorgeous!! Congratulations guys!!”

Music played a key element in the ceremony. Christina Perri acted as officiant. For their first dance, they asked Loren Allred to perform “Never Enough”. Again, she performed that song in the movie, The Greatest Showman.

Hoying also wrote and performed a song for his husband.

Among the guests were Colton Haynes and fellow actor Ally Maki. Haynes said they both cried their eyes out. He also posted a snippet of video of the grooms kissing (swipe below).