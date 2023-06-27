Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka get VERY honest about each other

David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris (Photo: Shutterstock)

Husbands Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka are one of our favorite celebrity gay couples. The men began dating in 2004, two years before Harris publicly came out as gay in 2006. They married in September 2014 in Italy. And their children, twins Gideon and Harper, arrived in October 2010.

Recently, the couple hit the promotional circuit to plug their new Hulu show, Drag Me To Dinner. The reality competition sees drag queens compete to throw the best dinner parties.

Harris and Burtka took time recently to sit down with GQ to answer questions about each other.

Highlights include Burtka and Harris recalling their first date (coffee, followed by a movie, followed by dinner) and favorite gifts. Burtka recalls the 40th birthday extravaganza he organized for Harris ten years ago. It was a week-long, cross-country scavenger hunt that began with a party in Los Angeles and ended with a surprise second party in New York!

Harris recalls how it was the sudden passing of Burtka’s mom that prompted his husband to want to retrain as a chef. On a more bawdy note, Burtka says the only thing Harris would refuse to eat would be, erm, “pussy” (which an embarrassed Harris says is not strictly true as he’s not a “gold star” gay).

What’s the worst thing about working together? Burtka says Harris gives him notes on his performance, prompting guffaws from his hubby.

Drag names and dinner parties

Biggest dinner party faux pas? According to both men, “bringing flowers without a vase.” Burtka explains that the last thing he wants to do when he’s in the middle of cooking a big dinner is stop to put flowers in a vase.

They reveal that their son, Gideon’s drag name for Burtka is Anita Dolla, and that it was Harris who made the first move on Burtka.

Burtka asks Harris to describe their relationship in three words. He opts for “Hilarious”, “Non-stop” and “adventure”, all of which Burtka agrees with.

Drag Me To Dinner is streaming now on Hulu.