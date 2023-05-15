‘Bachelor’ alum Colton Underwood marries Jordan C Brown in Napa Valley

Colton Underwood and Jordan C Brown married in a lavish ceremony on Saturday in Napa Valley, California. People carried the exclusive story, but both men shared a few images from the ceremony to their respective social media.

Swipe through them below.

The wedding was a three-day event, which included a family dinner on Friday, the wedding on Saturday, and a disco-themed pool party.

Underwood, 31, found fame as a contestant on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. He came out as gay in April 2021. He later made the documentary series, Coming Out Colton, for Netflix. It documented his struggles to accept his sexuality. Underwood grew up in a religious family and spent some two years with the NFL, playing for the San Diego Chargers and Oakland Raiders.

His husband, Brown, 40, is a political strategist. According to his LinkedIn bio, he previously worked on campaigns for Barack Obama and advised Hillary Clinton in 2016.

According to People, Underwood and Brown met at a party in April 2021. They were first linked when paparazzi shots emerged of them kissing on a vacation to Hawaii in September 2021. In December of that year, Underwood publicly confirmed the romance and said they were “in love”.

They became engaged in February 2022 and live together in Los Angeles.

Loving Walk

People reports that greeting guests arriving at the wedding was a photo display, which the couple called the “Loving Walk”.

“It’s inspired from a coffee table book that I was gifted after I came out called Loving and it’s images of men in love throughout history,” explained Underwood. “We blew them up and put them on canvases and set them around the resort. Next to them will be love letters from queer people in the 18th and 19th century that were forbidden or they had to send in secret.”

Brown added, “It’s really cool. It helps us to pay tribute to the people who paved the way for all same-sex couples who now can get married.”

“I’ve never been more sure about something”

As the ceremony ended, guests filed past the pool where Stanford University’s artistic swimming team performed a routine.

“We wanted to keep the energy going,” explained Brown. “I like to host and bring people together. It’s our wedding, but it’s also a three-day party that we are throwing for our nearest and dearest.”

Underwood says the decision to marry Brown was an easy one.

“I’ve never been more sure about something. He has the biggest heart and he’s such a good friend to all of the people in his life. He goes out of his way to take care of his friends and his family. That speaks volumes.”