This single gay dad adopted a baby girl with Down syndrome after she was rejected by 20 families

This year marks the 50th anniversary since the first pride parade following the 1969 riot at New York City’s Stonewall Inn. Since we’re unable to gather in person this June, Queerty is celebrating pride season with our “Moments of Pride” series. We’re looking back through our archives at stories that have moved or inspired us, made us laugh, opened our hearts and minds, or that simply make us proud. Throughout the spring and into summer, we’ll be commenting on these subjects through today’s lens to show just how far we have come in a half-century. Happy pride!

When 41-year-old Luca Trapanese learned there was a little girl with Down syndrome in need of a home, he did what any single, gay Italian man would do… He adopted her!

In Italy, only married heterosexual couples between the ages of 18 and 45 can adopt. Single parents can only do so under very special circumstances.

At barely two weeks old, Alba had already been rejected by 20 families, including her biological mother. Trapanese petitioned the court to adopt her and was awarded custody.

“When I held her in my arms, I was filled with joy,” he recalled afterwards. “I felt that she was my daughter immediately. I knew I was ready to be her father. I will spend the rest of my life with a girl I love, and we will do many wonderful things together.”