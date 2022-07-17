Someone finally made a gay version of “Stacy’s Mom” to crush on her DILFy dad

After years of waiting, gay and bi boys everywhere finally have a gay version of “Stacy’s Mom,” the MILFy 2003 rock hit in which a boy pines after his girlfriend’s hot mom.

In Fountains of Wayne’s 2003 music video for the original song, Stacy’s dad is nowhere to be seen as mom slips in and out of skimpy lingerie and bikinis in plain view of the song’s male singer. Late into the song, it’s revealed that Stacy’s “dad walked out,” leaving mom quite available.

Sensing an opportunity, the Virginia-based pop band Sub-radio recently spoofed the 2003 hit, having the band’s bisexual frontman Adam Bradley sing about how he wants to have a “ménage a garage” with Stacy’s dad, the new divorcee.

It also turns out that Stacy’s mom might not be entirely heterosexual either. Bradley sings, “I know you think it’s just a fantasy, but since your mom came out, your dad could use a guy like me.”

In the chorus, Bradly admits, “Stacy’s dad has got me down bad. He’s all I want and I think he’s a real Chad… I know it might be bad, but I’m in love with Stacy’s dad.”

Chad, for those of you not familiar, is incel-speak for a sexually desirable alpha male. And if that wasn’t enough, Bradley also mentions how Stacy’s dad once suggestively asked him, “You want mustard on that?” during a cookout — hot dog!

Sub-radio even made an adorable video of them performing the song wherein keyboardist John Fengya plays as Stacy’s adorkable dad.

If you like the tune, consider checking out the band’s 2016 album Same Train // Different Station or their 2021 same-sex love song “King of My Heart.”

In the song, Bradly sings, “You are the king of my heart, got the key to my body… Look at me, babe. Everywhere you see the light touch, that’s yours. Sky opens up, Heaven erupts, and I don’t even have to touch you.”

Hawwwwwwt.