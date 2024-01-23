Spanish matador Mario Alcalde makes history by coming out: “I go my own way. I don’t care what other people think.”

The controversial spectacle of bullfighting has a new LGBTQ+ matador.
Despite the flamboyant outfits, bullfighting is still a very heteronormative environment and Mario Alcalde, a 31-year-old from Madrid, has now become the first Spanish bullfighter to come out of the closet.
In a new interview, Alcalde, who supplements his income by loading and unloading planes at the airport, announced he is pansexual.
“I am a bullfighter. I go at my own pace. I think differently than other bullfighters. My tastes are not the norm in bullfighting. Both politically and sexually,” he told the Spanish outlet El Mundo.
“I am pansexual and I feel very identified with the LGTBI flag. I fall in love with the interior, I don’t care about gender.”
What is pansexual?
Pansexuality is defined as having sexual, romantic, or emotional attraction towards people of all genders, or regardless of their sex or gender identity.
Although Alcalde is publicly addressing his sexuality now, he’s been living his truth for a while.
“I discovered it years ago with several people,” he added. “You connect with them and they change the way you see things.”
Bullfighting backlash
While bullfighting has a long tradition in countries like Spain, in recent decades, the “sport” has been derided for animal cruelty for its ritualistic slaughter of the bulls. Bans have been increasing around the world.
Although legal in Spain, many cities throughout the country have outlawed the practice of bullfighting. According to a 2016 survey, only 19% of Spanish citizens supported bullfighting, reported PETA.
Despite Alcalde adding diversity to the contentious exhibition, the queer community has not been one of bullfighting’s biggest champions. Although he does have ambitions of swaying attitudes.
“The truth is that all gays are anti-bullfighting,” Alcalde said.
“But how nice it is when you confess who you are and, after meeting you, they see it differently. ‘I’m a bullfighter,’ I tell them and they change their opinion,” he claimed. “I want to organize a bullfighting peña [club or party] in a bar in Chueca [an LGBTQ+ neighborhood in Madrid].”
And while Alcalde seems confident he can get at least some gays to see bullfighting differently, he’s less sure how he’ll be embraced by the actual fans of the violent pastime now that’s he disclosed his pansexuality.
“I don’t know how the bullrings will react,” he shared. “I don’t think they will reject me. In reality, the fans are liberal. There is everything: not everyone who goes to the bullfights likes the bulls and there are people who don’t go to the bullrings. I go my own way. I don’t care what other people think.”
We don’t know his musical tastes, but as a new member of the LGBTQ+ community it’s imperative that Alcalde familiarize himself with the Queen of Pop.
Madonna‘s 1994 music video for her moody ballad “Take a Bow” was filmed in Ronda, Spain and featured real-life Spanish bullfighter Emilio Muñoz as Madge’s matador lover.
Watch.
ZzBomb
Bienvenidos!
abfab
He doesn’t care what other people think. And naturally he doesn’t give a shit of what bulls think as he tortures the crap out of them. Ole!
wtdp
Animal torturer. For shame.
SDR94103
a killer of innocent animals. EVIL
Bengali
I don’t care whether or not he’s cute. He’s an animal killer. Queerty shouldn’t even be celebrating his monster.
abfab
Q celebrates the Trumps so please revise your expectations into a downward direction.
fess60
I don’t understand that you say you love tie interior but yet you torture and kill without remorse. Clearly you have no heart. You call it a sport yet the bull only has his body and you have swords. I’m sure you feel proud with a puffed up chest after you conquer a bull, but it’s the bull that wins. He/She proved to “Your Fans” not only that you’re a small weak human but also you have no respect for living animals.
abfab
That! Thank you.
johncp56
Do you eat meat, the bulls are butchered and fed to people, food not just sport,
abfab
But first they must go thru the pre-butcher process.
johncp56
Yes so very handsome and brave, I found matadors attractive for many years, and you peta people getting ready to pounce they eat the bull it is not just sport killing like your tRumpers kids
abfab
So Pamploma must be a yearly thing with you?
carllonghorn
You really have no clue, do you? People kill animals for food quickly and painlessly – that’s one thing. This is not that at all – this is torturing a poor, defenseless animal in front of cheering people just for the pure pleasure of it, just like the Romans did to humans years ago. I am not a pouncing PETA person, but I value all animals and don’t like to see torture. Maybe you need to evaluate your priorities, bucky – just because someone is “handsome” doesn’t mean his is free to torture animals, and having swords doesn’t make him “brave” – it guarantees the kill. Geez…..
abfab
Soon you’ll hear this relic say that he actually has feelings for and loves the bulls with all of his heart.
carllonghorn
This is the sickest story I have seen on this site. Why would you glorify animal torture, and yes, that is exactly what this is. You people need to show some judgment in what you put out there. I understand this is a practice that has been around for many years – but that doesn’t make it right or something we should tolerate. My hope is that someone like this gets gored, and then I will know there is justice in the universe.
nm4047
‘sport’?