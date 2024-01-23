Spanish matador Mario Alcalde makes history by coming out: “I go my own way. I don’t care what other people think.”

The controversial spectacle of bullfighting has a new LGBTQ+ matador.

Despite the flamboyant outfits, bullfighting is still a very heteronormative environment and Mario Alcalde, a 31-year-old from Madrid, has now become the first Spanish bullfighter to come out of the closet.

In a new interview, Alcalde, who supplements his income by loading and unloading planes at the airport, announced he is pansexual.

“I am a bullfighter. I go at my own pace. I think differently than other bullfighters. My tastes are not the norm in bullfighting. Both politically and sexually,” he told the Spanish outlet El Mundo.

“I am pansexual and I feel very identified with the LGTBI flag. I fall in love with the interior, I don’t care about gender.”

What is pansexual?

Pansexuality is defined as having sexual, romantic, or emotional attraction towards people of all genders, or regardless of their sex or gender identity.

Although Alcalde is publicly addressing his sexuality now, he’s been living his truth for a while.

“I discovered it years ago with several people,” he added. “You connect with them and they change the way you see things.”

Bullfighting backlash

While bullfighting has a long tradition in countries like Spain, in recent decades, the “sport” has been derided for animal cruelty for its ritualistic slaughter of the bulls. Bans have been increasing around the world.

Although legal in Spain, many cities throughout the country have outlawed the practice of bullfighting. According to a 2016 survey, only 19% of Spanish citizens supported bullfighting, reported PETA.

Despite Alcalde adding diversity to the contentious exhibition, the queer community has not been one of bullfighting’s biggest champions. Although he does have ambitions of swaying attitudes.

“The truth is that all gays are anti-bullfighting,” Alcalde said.

“But how nice it is when you confess who you are and, after meeting you, they see it differently. ‘I’m a bullfighter,’ I tell them and they change their opinion,” he claimed. “I want to organize a bullfighting peña [club or party] in a bar in Chueca [an LGBTQ+ neighborhood in Madrid].”

And while Alcalde seems confident he can get at least some gays to see bullfighting differently, he’s less sure how he’ll be embraced by the actual fans of the violent pastime now that’s he disclosed his pansexuality.

“I don’t know how the bullrings will react,” he shared. “I don’t think they will reject me. In reality, the fans are liberal. There is everything: not everyone who goes to the bullfights likes the bulls and there are people who don’t go to the bullrings. I go my own way. I don’t care what other people think.”

We don’t know his musical tastes, but as a new member of the LGBTQ+ community it’s imperative that Alcalde familiarize himself with the Queen of Pop.

Madonna‘s 1994 music video for her moody ballad “Take a Bow” was filmed in Ronda, Spain and featured real-life Spanish bullfighter Emilio Muñoz as Madge’s matador lover.

Watch.