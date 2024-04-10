Drag racer Travis Shumake keeps making history with an assist from… Grindr?!

It was quite the homecoming for Travis Shumake. The gay drag racer made his Top Fuel debut over the weekend in his hometown of Phoenix, where he learned to love the sport from his father, Tripp, a drag-racing legend himself.

Up until four years ago, Shumake stayed away from racing. His father’s sudden passing, which coincided with his journey of self-discovery, propelled him to think about exploring other paths in life. Shumake packed his bags, and headed east to New York City.

Then he found himself locked down, with nothing but free time on his hands. That’s when he had an epiphany: he was going to return to the family sport, but not just as a driver.

He was going to own his own team.

“It was a quarantine dream,” Shumake told FOX 10 Phoenix. “I was sitting at home in New York City, I decided to put pen to paper and figure out a path to not only driving in the sport but owning a race team. Three years later, it’s my debut race here at Firebird.”

Shumake competed in the National Hot Rod Association Arizona Nationals, which were held at Firebird Motorsports Park in Chandler, about 18 miles southwest of Phoenix. Top Fuel is the fastest sanctioned category of drag racing in the world, with dragsters sitting behind the wheels of the quickest accelerating racing cars produced.

For Shumake, the need for speed comes naturally. He raced in front of sold-out crowds all weekend long.

“This is a childhood dream come true,” he told Drag Illustrated. “You wonder as a kid, what it would be like to drive down the return road in your firesuit and have people yelling your name. Those are those cool, cheesy moments that choke you up.”

Heading into the weekend, Shumake felt the love from his home city. Most of his sponsors for the race were Arizona institutions, including the Lerner and Rowe Law Group, which put up more than 100 “Good Luck Travis” billboards across the state.

A couple of weeks back, Shumake also threw out the first pitch at the Arizona Diamondbacks’ first home game of the season. It was a special moment, especially considering the Diamondbacks are coming off their first World Series appearance since 2001.

“That’s what it’s all about,” he said. “My goal is to bring new eyes and new dollars to our sport. So when someone says they saw my face on a Lerner and Rowe billboard on the highway and decided to come check out the races, it’s mission accomplished baby!”

Shumake has been looking to broaden drag race’s appeal since he decided to get back behind the wheel in 2020. Though Shumake is far from the only out auto racer–there are many others, including Devin Rouse and Zach Herron–he’s the first out gay driver to compete in a national event on the NHRA circuit.

And he has the sponsors to match. When he made his NHRA debut in 2022 at the Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kansas, his ride featured a sweet rainbow buffalo.

The three-day event coincided with Kansas’ first statewide LGBTQ+ festival, which was perfect for Shumake. Pride Kansas sponsored his foray into the drag racing world, as well as Grindr.

That’s right… Grindr!

“I’m bringing in new people,” he told me in an interview at the time. “That’s great for revenue, getting new sponsors in the sport. Every sponsor I have has never been in drag racing, I think that’s important.”

As expected, Shumake’s efforts aren’t universally appreciated. At the aforementioned race in Kansas, he was protested by the Westboro Baptist Church, whose members held up signs that said “Travis is going to hell.”

If that’s the case, at least he’s heading there in his own way.

“Those are the people I want to bring to the sport. I’m not apologizing for this,” he said. “I’m trying to only partner with folks who can be unapologetically rainbow parachuted. But I get a lot of eye rolls.”

If anything, he says the incident only made him and his teammates closer

“I think it brought the team closer together and gave my competitors an opportunity to reach out and let me know that they’re on ‘Team Travis,'” Shumake said. “So sometimes those negatives become a positive because you realize who your friends are.”

Since his debut in Kansas, Shumake has become an ambassador for the sport. He’s been invited to the White House, appeared at the Human Rights Campaign’s annual dinner, met Bill Clinton and visited with Arizona governor Katie Hobbs.

Never content, Shumake is still breaking barriers. His crew chief, Gerda Joon, is the only female chief in Top Fuel.

“NHRA has been a leader in diversity and motorsports for decades,” he said. “If anything, I’m just the icing on diversity cake here in motorsports.”

As far as the race itself, Shumake improved each day, and wound up facing four-time Top Fuel world champion and No. 1 qualifier Steve Torrence in the first round of eliminations Sunday morning.

While Shumake lost the contest, the moment was still sweet.

“Having my friends, family and community here to see what I’ve been building over the past three years was really special,” he said. “You think no one notices how much it takes to build a race team and the time you’ve put into making this happen. The years of work and attention to detail paid off this weekend.”

We’re officially on Team Travis, and ready for wherever his ride may take us next!