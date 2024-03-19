Star gymnast Sam Phillips celebrates the end of his 5 years at Nebraska in style

Sam Phillips is ending his collegiate career with pizzazz.

The star Nebraska gymnast recently celebrated his final home meet, otherwise known as Senior Night. While senior nights are special for every athlete, the moment was especially sweet for Phillips. Last year at this time, he was rehabbing from an injury, unable to compete.

Fast forward 12 months, and he’s made his way back. The Southern California native hasn’t missed a beat, either. He finishes his time at Nebraska as one of the top male college gymnasts in the country.

“I can’t believe this weekend is already our Senior Night,” he posted March 8. ” I could not imagine a better home environment to compete in & I’m so thankful to Husker Nation for filing the Bob [Devenay Sports Center] with love & energy every time we step foot in the arena.”

With good vibes on their side, the Cornhuskers came out victorious, defeating Illinois by 10 points. Unsurprisingly, Phillips was all over the score sheet. The team captain finished No. 1 overall, with 80.650 points scored in the all-around.

Earlier this week, Phillips acknowledged his success.

“Thank you Bob for everything; what a blessing it was to get to salute, perform, and celebrate with family in THE Bob Devaney Sports Center for 5 long years,” he wrote on Instagram. “I will NEVER FORGET THOSE MOMENTS AND I’LL [BE] RED TILL THE DAY I DIE.”

The post was “liked” by multiple out athletes, including gymnastics sensation Heath Thorpe. Phillips’ photo dump shows him celebrating with his family, teammates and coaches.

Though Phillips made his mark on the mat, his work towards inclusion will likely be his everlasting legacy on campus. As the only out gay male athlete at Nebraska, he takes his role seriously. Phillips formed a chapter of Athlete Ally at the university.

“It’s so, so important to be a positive influence in this world that currently has lots of intolerance and ignorance producing hateful actions,” he said in a Pride Month interview. “I am the only out male athlete at Nebraska, and it’s lonely and isolating at times. But I think back to what if younger me saw me? How secure and hopeful he would be in himself if he saw an out male athlete being so involved and having a prominent role in all athletics and athletic-related departments.”

As captain, Phillips understands his impact goes beyond the score sheet. In a recent interview with Queerty, he said his time on the sidelines last season helped him grow as a teammate.

“I learned I actually like the coaching and supporting side of gymnastics,” he said. “If I’m being brutally honest, just being inconsistent with competing all around and competing in general due to injuries, I’ve lost a bit of my competitive edge. But I think I’ve gained leadership.”

Away from the mat, Phillips has also taken advantage of the NCAA’s NIL policy, which allows athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness—just like the pros. The fashionista is signed to marketing deals with companies such as Adidas and PSD Underwear.

And we must say, he looks great, whether he’s wearing sneaks or briefs!

“I love [modeling]! It’s another form of artistic expression,” he said. “I think it’s beautiful, and a great way to show off yourself and your essence and your body. While doing so, you become comfortable in your skin, and express yourself how you want to. Literally, every picture is different. You can explore and illustrate 1,000 different expressions.”

Phillips, for his part, says Billy Porter, Coleman Domingo and Zandaya are three of his biggest fashion influences.

When Phillips returned to action this year, he picked up immediately where he left off, winning the high bar at a men’s gymnastics All-Star meet.

More recently, he shined during Nebraska’s swing out west. The Huskers went 2-1, defeating California and Air Force. Their only loss was to Stanford, the reigning national champs.

Phillips posted an 80.200 in the all-around, and scored a 13.75 in the high bar. His routine was downright acrobatic.

Nebraska wraps up the regular season next with a meet at Ohio State, before the Big Ten Championships in early April. The Huskers are currently the No. 5 team in the country.

And Phillips keeps leading the way.