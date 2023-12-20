Star gymnast Samuel Phillips makes his debut as an underwear model & he’s a perfect 10

Samuel Phillips is always himself around campus. The star gymnast may be the only out male athlete at the University of Nebraska, but that doesn’t stop him from leading.

In fact, it only drives him to reach greater heights. He’s a team captain and one of the most decorated gymnasts in the Big Ten, winning a string of awards and honors. During Phillips’ last healthy season, he was named First-Team All-Big Ten and took home an all-around title.

Though Phillips sat out last season due to injury, the Los Angeles native still made his voice heard. He knows his mere existence is important for LGBTQ+ athletes in Nebraska and beyond.

“It’s so, so important to be a positive influence in this world that currently has lots of intolerance and ignorance producing hateful actions,” he said in a Pride Month interview. “I am the only out male athlete at Nebraska, and it’s lonely and isolating at times. But I think back to what if younger me saw me? How secure and hopeful he would be in himself if he saw an out male athlete being so involved and having a prominent role in all athletics and athletic-related departments.”

Now entering his fifth season of eligibility, Phillips is a household name in college athletics. He’s taking full advantage of the NCAA’s new NIL policy, which allows athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness — just like the pros.

And we like what we see! The 22-year-old recently signed a deal with PSD Underwear, and is already starring in his own ad.

The slick video shows Phillips handling himself on the bar, while his voice booms in the background.

“At PSD, you wear your life,” he says. “And in my life as a gymnast, it’s all about what’s underneath.”

Phillips posted the commercial earlier this week on Instagram, just in time for the holiday season.

PSD Underwear enlists multiple star male athletes as models, including NBA All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Ja Morant. LeBron James’ son, Bronny, is a spokesperson as well.

That’s pretty good company!

Growing up, Phillips wasn’t sure how to categorize his sexual identity. He was attracted to both men and women, which didn’t seem possible.

But then he heard the word “bisexual,” and everything started to make sense.

“I always knew there was a part inside of me that was a little different than the rest, but didn’t really know how to express it,” he said in a video recorded for National Coming Out Day. “I thought growing up it was either black or white, gay or straight.

“When I was young, hearing the word ‘bisexual,’ and knowing at that age what it meant, I was like, ‘Oh, there’s a space for me there. That’s where I belong.’”

As we mentioned, there’s little doubt Phillips belongs on the mat. He says he uses gymnastics as a vehicle to express himself, just like other out gay gymnasts, such as Australian Heath Thorpe.

“I use my gymnastics as an art form to express my creativity, expression of some femininity with some masculinity, all around [coming out] has made my gymnastics better,” he said.

When Phillips came out to his teammates as a freshman, he enjoyed widespread support. Since then, he’s founded a chapter of Athlete Ally at Nebraska, and always pushed for inclusion.

“I choose to be a lighthouse for those younger than me but also those next to me who aren’t ready to come out and live their lives on this lit-up stage,” he said in his Pride Month interview. “So yes, being a positive role model is so important in this way. It’s representation, and it’s a signal that it’s OK to be yourself. It’s OK to step into these spaces being as authentically you as you can be.”

Phillips’ authenticity is paying off. In addition to his deal with PSD Underwear, he reps a jewelry line and Steve Madden watches.

It’s called LUXURY, darling.

With the 2024 season around the corner, Phillips is back at work. And as he says, he’s ready to soar.

Thankfully, he’s well-protected underneath. You need a strong base to fly.