Straight people perplexed as to why only men were at Carly Rae Jepsen’s recent concert

Carly Rae Jepsen is for the gays!

The Canadian pop princess has been a queer favorite ever since the release of her pitch-perfect third album, Emotion, giving us iconic bops such as “Run Away With Me” and “Gimmie Love.”

Yet, despite their omnipresence on gay men’s playlists, none of the songs were radio hits. Thus, Carly Rae’s queer cult was born.

We stan an underdog!

Sometimes it’s easy to forget, however, that everybody isn’t plugged into gay culture (an exhausting feat for sure). When a Lorde stan account (appropriate) posted a photo from a recent Carly Rae show, people were shocked–shocked!–to learn the concert hall was filled with… men!

While the concert was held in Rio de Janeiro, it should’ve been in Berkeley, if you catch our drift.

Commenters were aghast!

“Where are the women?” one asked.

“Yeah, the men-to-women ratio is way off,” someone added.

An Australian news outlet chronicled the confusion.

Though Carly Rae didn’t reach gay icon status until the mid-2010s, she was always winking to us. The music video to her breakout single, “Call Me Maybe” has a gay twist at the end.

OoOoOoOoOo.

It’s true! Jepsen, a suburban girl, writes down her number on a piece of paper for the hunky boy-next-door. He puts down his number on a piece of paper, too, but… doesn’t walk towards an infatuated Carly Rae.

Instead, he heads towards one of her bandmates and passes him the note.

“Call Me. XOXO.”

Yay representation!

While the mega-stars — Beyoncé, Madonna, Britney — are in their own stratosphere, there is a bubbling underclass of gay pop queens who are more niche.

Carly Rae is the centerpiece of this distinguished group.

“What happens when a pop star isn’t all that popular?” asked the New York Times last summer.

Unsurprisingly, the lede of the article is about Carly Rae.

“On certain corners of the internet, The Loveliest Time, the Canadian singer Carly Rae Jepsen’s seventh album, could be confused for the biggest album of the year,” the article begins.

“But the average Top 40 radio listener probably hasn’t heard it. And when the Billboard 200 chart posted the week after its arrival last month, The Loveliest Time was nowhere to be found.”

Other pop stars highlighted in the piece include: Kim Petras, Ava Max, Sabrina Carpenter, Bebe Rexha, Rina Sawayama, Rita Ora and Troye Sivan.

We don’t think that’s a coincidence!

A few years back, queer Carly Rae stans explained their fandom to the Canadian Broadcasting Company.

“Her songs recount stories of unrequited, fleeting and misguided love — facets of life I’m sure my gay brethren can all too familiarly relate to,” said one.

“Jepsen understands the struggle. She’s out here, on every album, singing about her crushes,” added another.

Regardless of the reasoning, gays love Carly Rae. She just cuts right to the feeling.

Other people don’t understand.

