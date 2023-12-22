‘Succession’ star Jeremy Strong as notorious gay attorney Roy Cohn is deeply creepy

Jeremy Strong (Photo: Shutterstock)

Succession star Jeremy Strong has been snapped on the set of his new project. Strong plays the notorious closeted attorney Roy Cohn, a former mentor to a young Donald Trump. The movie is entitled The Apprentice.

Sebastian Stan (Hulu’s Pam and Tommy) plays the part of a young Donald Trump. Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) plays Ivana Trump. Cannes prize-winning Iranian filmmaker Ali Abbasi (Holy Spider) is helming the project.

The movie explores the way Trump built his real estate business in New York in the ’70s and ’80s. It will also delve into his relationship with Cohn.

According to the Daily Mail, Emmy-winner Strong and Stan filmed a scene on Wednesday in Toronto, Canada.

Online, many were blown away by Strong’s likeness to Cohn.

Who was Roy Cohn?

Born in 1927, Cohn was an attorney and prosecutor who came to prominence as chief counsel for Senator Joseph McCarthy in the mid-1950s. He aided McCarthy in his efforts to root out communists from positions of power or public life.

Roy Cohn, 1964 (Photo: Public Domain)

Cohn went on to become a prominent “fixer” for a number of high-profile clients in the ’70s and ’80s, including Mafia figures and prominent business people. This included mentoring a young Donald Trump.

In the early 1970s, the government sued the Trump corporation for discriminating against Black Americans seeking apartments. Cohn countersued for $100 million, saying the claims were baseless. The suit failed and Trump settled the matter out of court in 1975.

Cohn is credited with introducing Donald Trump to Rupert Murdoch, a relationship that helped pave the way years later for Trump’s rise to political power. He also aided Roger Stone in his bid to get Ronald Reagan elected President in 1980.

Cohn also faced several charges of professional misconduct, including perjury and witness tampering. He was disbarred in 1986.

Cohn was a closeted gay man. He died from AIDS-related illness in 1986, although he publicly denied having the disease and instead told people he was battling liver cancer.

​​Politico writer Michael Kruse wrote of Cohn: “He was preening and combative, look-at-me lavish and loud. It was an act. The truth was he hated what he was—a lawyer who hated lawyers, a Jewish person who hated Jewish people, and a gay person, fiercely closeted if haphazardly hidden, who hated gay people, calling them ‘f*gs’.”

Tellingly, a panel on the AIDS memorial quilt dedicated to him simply says: ​​”Roy Cohn. Bully. Coward. Victim.”

Quilt Panel for Roy Cohn (Photo: UNT Libraries Special Collections, University of North Texas Libraries)