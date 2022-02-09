It sure sounds like Wendy Willliams’ reign as TV’s meanest mean girl has come to an end

More bad news Wendy Williams.

A new report reveals that Lionsgate, the company that produces The Wendy Williams Show, is about to fire her from the show that bears her name.

Williams has missed the entirety of her show’s 13th season due to ongoing medical problems. While specifics of her diagnosis remain scant, insider sources have suggested that the talk show host has suffered some kind of mental deterioration, possibly related to dementia.

Earlier this week, leaked court documents revealed that Williams recently lost control of her own finances due to mental incapacity, something the talk show host disputes.

Williams’ mounting absences has forced Lionsgate to seek a replacement. Deadline now reports that replacement will likely be none other than former The View co-host Sherri Shepherd.

Until now, Shepherd has shared guest-hosting duties on The Wendy Williams Show with actor Michael Rapaport. Sources also reveal that both actors have taken an initiative in determining the show’s guests.

Should Shepherd ink the deal, which she poised to do, it will mark her first full-time television gig since she departed The View in 2014.

Shepherd herself is no stranger to controversy, having made ignorant anti-LGBTQ comments on The View in the past, including blaming gay men for spreading HIV to heterosexual black women and frequently using the “love the sinner, hate the sin” argument when talking about homosexuality, in general.

In 2014, she had to issue an apology following an interview with talk show host Alicia Menendez in which she was perceived as condemning queer people.

“Working on a talk show that’s centered in the opinion business, there’s been several things that I’ve shared in the press that have upset people, and typically I don’t respond to the criticism,” Shepherd said in her apology. “However, I’d like to say I’m truly sorry to anyone I’ve offended with the viewpoints I expressed on Alicia Menendez Tonight on the Fusion network.”

In a 2020 interview with People, Shepard spoke about her anti-LGBTQ past, saying says she has evolved since then and no longer holds her homophobic views or judges queer people.

“You love who you love,” she explained. “I’ve evolved. Look, my best friend, my best friend Tommy Borden, he’s been married to his husband, Jimmy, for the last 17 years. I couldn’t even make two marriages work past six years. Who am I to be judging anybody?”

