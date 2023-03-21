Taron Egerton weighs in on the debate over straight actors playing gay roles

British actor Taron Egerton has responded to a question about straight actors playing gay roles.
Egerton, 33, played Elton John in the music biopic, Rocketman. He also played gay in the recent London theatre production, Cock. However, he left the run early for personal reasons.
Promoting his new movie, Tetris, Egerton spoke to The Telegraph.
He was asked about the issue of straight actors taking on gay roles and said, “I grew up in a very liberal town, and a couple of my close friends are gay. I feel an affinity with that community,” he said.
“I don’t particularly feel that there should be a blanket rule about whether straight actors should play gay roles. That’s very easy for me to say as a straight man, but I think that’s possibly a precedent not worth setting.”
Egerton collapsed on stage during the opening night of Cock in London’s West End in March 2022. He went on to contact Covid-19 and missed several performances, before withdrawing from the show.
He later said a relative falling ill had been part of the reason. In his Telegraph interview, he indicated 2022 was one of the “most challenging” years of his life. It included him caring for his mom after she received a cancer diagnosis. Egerton was raised an only child by his mom after she split from his father.
James Bond
The interview also touched on the Kingsman franchise, in which Egerton plays a young, Bond-style character. He indicated another movie might be in the works. As for playing the real Bond, Egerton appeared to rule himself out to replace Daniel Craig.
Saying he’d had “zero phone calls” about the iconic role, he believed his height and build went against him.
“You have to be consistently statuesque to be that guy. And that’s something that I am still striving for. I’ve always struggled with my weight,” he said.
“[Bond] is a bit like being a brand ambassador as well as being an actor. And that could be really fun in microcosm, but I’m sure I read that Barbara Broccoli said that it’s a 15-year commitment.”
Several queer actors have criticized the casting of straight actors in gay roles in major studio movies. Most recently, Adam Lambert threw shade when a rumor went around about White Lotus actor Theo James potentially playing George Michael.
Beneath an Instagram news story posted by The Advocate about the potential casting, Lambert commented, “Yay another straight man playing a gay icon.” He also added an eye-roll emoji.
Lambert later clarified his stance, telling Queerty, “I think my comment in no way suggests that I feel straight actors can’t play gay roles, because I think they do it really well … there’s Rami [Malek] in Bohemian Rhapsody, Taron [Egerton] in Rocketman, and they were both great. And Theo James is a great actor, too! For me, the thing that I was trying to say is: It’s definitely a step in the right direction that these stories are being told, but I would just love to see an out actor play an out icon—it’d just be nice, because you don’t really see it.”
dbmcvey
I think it’s funny how many straight UK actors freaked out of a single limited television series (It’s a Sin) that the directed cast all the gay roles with gay actors. As though there’s a shortage of roles from straight male actors.
Ronbo
Those who don’t understand the foundational concept of “acting” probably aren’t deep thinkers. Sorry Adam, having a GREAT voice doesn’t make up for incongruent thinking.
Besides, we love superhero and cartoon movies. Are you going to demand that only real superheros and cartoon characters can be in those movies? Rolling my eyes. Next!
DBMC
@Ronbo,
And you don’t understand the historical context of the complaints. For decades–a century even, openly gay actors were not considered for ANY roles, gay or straight. Casting directors and directors did not even consider an actor they knew to be gay.
The superhero comparison is silly because super heroes do not exist in real life. A better comparison would be and actor of color (who also weren’t considered for major roles even if it was a character of that ethnic background) or disabled actors who were not considered even for disabled characters.
Raphael
@DBMC Exactly!! It’s sad that people STILL don’t get it… It has never been about the “concept of acting”.
dbmcvey
@Raphael
And it’s never really been about casting the “best” actor. Often it’s about casting a name, even if the actor’s not right for the role.
HankHarris
Rami Malek is STRAIGHT?
ZzBomb
Of all the things facing our community today, which actors playing what roles should be at the very bottom of everyone’s list of things they give a f*ck about. We got bigger issues on us and heading our way and this sort of nonsense is distracting and ultimately doesn’t help move the conversation forward, only to isolate off allies we can’t afford to lose.
I 100% believe we need more representation in TV and cinema, but compared to 20 years ago, we are light years from where we were as nothing more than topical punch lines in sitcoms.
Donston
This “debate” is getting old, especially since so many people who broach this subject don’t talk about the real issues. No, only wanting to cast out queer actors to play queer doesn’t make a ton of sense and isn’t really feasible. It’s the entertainment industry. Almost half of those people, no matter what identities or lifestyles they present, have queer dimensions/are somewhere in the gender, sexual, affection, romantic, emotion, commitment spectrum. While casting directors shouldn’t be asking people about their sexual dimensions, identities, lifestyles, preferences, romantic history. “Sexuality”, identity, relationships, the spectrum are too specific and personal to try to make some blanket rule. And there should not be pressure to have to publicly embrace a particular identity to get a role. That’ll just lead to even more resentment and manipulation.
The issue is actors using “gayness” to uplift their careers and chase awards. The issue is the entitlement some people feel because they consider themselves “allies”. The issue is the industry’s still thriving closet pressures, non-homo worship, internalized phobias, femme-phobia. The issue is the industry’s casting bias.
Whether “straight” actors are capable of playing “gay” and whether someone is or isn’t an “ally” isn’t the core aspect of the discussion. Yet, people keep trying to make it so.
Harley
If only gay actors played gay rolls and only straight actors played straight rolls that would really limit the opportunities for all actors.
abfab
Mr. Alfred Hitchc0ck’s film ROPE is a great example where gay men were cast as gay men. It’s also his most delicious film, IMHO.