Taylor Swift’s BF Travis Kelce’s fashion evolution has already won the Super Bowl

Travis Kelce is a style king.
He may be first known for his skills as a superstar tight end with the Kansas City Chiefs, but the 34-year-old has garnered an equally impressive reputation for his unmatched fashion sense off the field.
While Kelce skyrocketed to the new heights by linking up with reigning pop queen Taylor Swift, for years he’s been known to roll up to stadiums, press conferences and red carpets with a rock star swagger almost as large and intimidating as his 6’5″ frame.
Related:
That time Travis Kelce said he’d totally support a gay teammate… way back in 2017
“Anybody in this world [can play],” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said seven years ago.
Although he claims to not use a stylist, Kelce likes to have fun with his sartorial choices.
“I could throw a really cool jumpsuit and some sneakers on for a home game and look, like, streetstyle fresh,” he told Complex in 2021. “But [if] it’s for an away game, there has to be a little bit of thought that goes into it before the night before.”
Translation: Kelce is not afraid to serve.
With the Chiefs set to battle the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, we’re taking a deep dive into Kelce’s fashion game.
Click through to see Travis Kelce’s fashion evolution over the years ….
The Taylor Swift Era – Oct. 2023
Giving cold dad chic in a Jil Sander jacket and brown linen pants with TayTay at the SNL afterparty in NYC.
Velvet mafia – Oct. 2023
Rollin’ in an oversized silk blouse and crushed velvet jammies without a care in the world.
Runway ready – Sept. 2023
Mixing high and low with an edgy brown plaid suit and Wayne World’s cap. Party time! Excellent!
Send him to The White Lotus – Sept. 2023
Vacation mode activated with this Amalfi Coast-approved slick ensemble and a Saturday Night Fever strut in tow.
Sun-kissed casual – Sept. 2023
Statement T-shirt, billowy pin stripe slacks and a pair of killer kicks are the perfect compliment to a late-summer tan.
Team Biden – June 2023
Don’t be fooled by the red, Kelce is all about the blue for his White House visit with the KC Chiefs.
Matchy matchy for the win – April 2023
The matching bucket hat, jacket and pants was the perfect uniform to host the inaugural Kelce Jam music and food festival.
Coachella vibes
Kelce aired out his hairy gams with this bright desert fit at Revolve Festival.
All black everything – March 2023
Serving Thom Browne energy with his black cropped suit at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Flashing those baby blues – July 2022
The pastel suit, air tie and bright white kicks won the night at the 2022 ESPYs.
Let ‘er rip – July 2022
Putting the skin in skinny jeans at the MLBPA x Fanatics Party
Geeking out – Jan. 2020
Just weeks before the world turned upside down, Kelce was living his best Brooklyn hipster life at Late Night with Seth Meyers.
Sharkskin stunning – July 2018
Kelce and ex-girlfriend Kaya Nicole made a striking pair at the 2018 ESPYs.
Travis the Tux – Feb 2018
Looking f*ckboy formal at the NFL Honors. Touchdown!
The Andy Cohen Universe – July 2016
Bringing the twink energy and the exposed chest hair to one of his first red carpets at Watch What Happens Live!
While you’re here, head over to the Queerties Awards, where you can vote for your LGBTQ+ favorites—in categories like Style Icon, Sports Hero and beyond—once a day between now and February 22.
Related:
10 queer sports movies to awaken the jock in all of us
Still optional: wearing a jock strap.
One Comment
bachy
Travis has the looks and the balls to try new fashions – but dude definitely needs a stylist. He could look SO much better with the right fit and someone who knows what they’re doing.