Taylor Swift’s BF Travis Kelce’s fashion evolution has already won the Super Bowl

Travis Kelce is a style king.

He may be first known for his skills as a superstar tight end with the Kansas City Chiefs, but the 34-year-old has garnered an equally impressive reputation for his unmatched fashion sense off the field.

While Kelce skyrocketed to the new heights by linking up with reigning pop queen Taylor Swift, for years he’s been known to roll up to stadiums, press conferences and red carpets with a rock star swagger almost as large and intimidating as his 6’5″ frame.

Although he claims to not use a stylist, Kelce likes to have fun with his sartorial choices.

“I could throw a really cool jumpsuit and some sneakers on for a home game and look, like, streetstyle fresh,” he told Complex in 2021. “But [if] it’s for an away game, there has to be a little bit of thought that goes into it before the night before.”

Translation: Kelce is not afraid to serve.

With the Chiefs set to battle the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, we’re taking a deep dive into Kelce’s fashion game.

Click through to see Travis Kelce’s fashion evolution over the years ….