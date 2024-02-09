fashion game on lock

Taylor Swift’s BF Travis Kelce’s fashion evolution has already won the Super Bowl

By
Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce is a style king.

He may be first known for his skills as a superstar tight end with the Kansas City Chiefs, but the 34-year-old has garnered an equally impressive reputation for his unmatched fashion sense off the field.

While Kelce skyrocketed to the new heights by linking up with reigning pop queen Taylor Swift, for years he’s been known to roll up to stadiums, press conferences and red carpets with a rock star swagger almost as large and intimidating as his 6’5″ frame.

Although he claims to not use a stylist, Kelce likes to have fun with his sartorial choices.

“I could throw a really cool jumpsuit and some sneakers on for a home game and look, like, streetstyle fresh,” he told Complex in 2021. “But [if] it’s for an away game, there has to be a little bit of thought that goes into it before the night before.”

Translation: Kelce is not afraid to serve.

With the Chiefs set to battle the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, we’re taking a deep dive into Kelce’s fashion game.

Click through to see Travis Kelce’s fashion evolution over the years ….

The Taylor Swift Era – Oct. 2023

Travis Kelce

Giving cold dad chic in a Jil Sander jacket and brown linen pants with TayTay at the SNL afterparty in NYC.

Velvet mafia – Oct. 2023

Rollin’ in an oversized silk blouse and crushed velvet jammies without a care in the world.

Runway ready – Sept. 2023

Mixing high and low with an edgy brown plaid suit and Wayne World’s cap. Party time! Excellent!

Send him to The White Lotus – Sept. 2023

Vacation mode activated with this Amalfi Coast-approved slick ensemble and a Saturday Night Fever strut in tow.

Sun-kissed casual – Sept. 2023

Travis Kelce

Statement T-shirt, billowy pin stripe slacks and a pair of killer kicks are the perfect compliment to a late-summer tan.

Miami Vice chic – July 2023

Travis Kelce

Kelce was keeping it mint at the LA premiere of Netflix‘s Quarterback.

Team Biden – June 2023

Travis Kelce, Joe Biden

Don’t be fooled by the red, Kelce is all about the blue for his White House visit with the KC Chiefs.

Matchy matchy for the win – April 2023

Travis Kelce

The matching bucket hat, jacket and pants was the perfect uniform to host the inaugural Kelce Jam music and food festival.

Coachella vibes

Travis Kelce

Kelce aired out his hairy gams with this bright desert fit at Revolve Festival.

All black everything – March 2023

Travis Kelce

Serving Thom Browne energy with his black cropped suit at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Flashing those baby blues – July 2022

Travis Kelce

The pastel suit, air tie and bright white kicks won the night at the 2022 ESPYs.

Let ‘er rip – July 2022

Travis Kelce

Putting the skin in skinny jeans at the MLBPA x Fanatics Party

Geeking out – Jan. 2020

Travis Kelce

Just weeks before the world turned upside down, Kelce was living his best Brooklyn hipster life at Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Sharkskin stunning – July 2018

Travis Kelce and Kaya Nicole

Kelce and ex-girlfriend Kaya Nicole made a striking pair at the 2018 ESPYs.

Travis the Tux – Feb 2018

Travis Kelce

Looking f*ckboy formal at the NFL Honors. Touchdown!

The Andy Cohen Universe – July 2016

Travis Kelce

Bringing the twink energy and the exposed chest hair to one of his first red carpets at Watch What Happens Live!

