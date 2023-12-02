Taylor who? Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ film is here & it has completely taken over the internet

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film has come and gone, and now it’s Beyoncé’s time to shine.

Queen Bey is hitting the big screen this weekend in Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, the concert film based on her blockbuster Renaissance World Tour.

Projected to open to $20 million in US box office receipts, the film “is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy and master her craft” after 2.7 million concertgoers joined a dance party that “celebrates everyone’s right to be themselves,” AMC Entertainment said in a press release.

And the Renaissance big-screen experience has gotten all up in critics’ minds.

Variety’s Steven J. Horowitz called the film “a monument to Beyoncé’s status as one of pop’s most enduring figures, and everything it takes to get there,” and Deadline’s Kate Campione deemed it “just as much a behind-the-scenes documentary and rare interview with Beyoncé as it is a treat to the best seat in the house for the nearly 3-hour performance.”

The social media hype about the Renaissance film—dating from as far back as more than a year ago—bears out that Bey is one of one, she’s number one, she’s the only one!

See some representative posts—including shout-outs from fellow celebs and Destiny’s Child alums—in the round-up below.

Incredible. @Beyonce’s #RenaissanceFilm is gay pride. It’s about standing in your excellence. It’s about freedom. It’s about finding your voice. — Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) November 26, 2023

?#renaissance ?



The Renaissance film is NOT TO BE MISSED PERIOD! Truly inspired! #im so proud of you BB! pic.twitter.com/AUGKml0Xpx — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) November 26, 2023

Spotted at the renaissance ??????



What a masterful and inspiring film on many levels. Thank you for sharing with us so much Bey. ?Float fast to see it Dec 1. pic.twitter.com/YZjSuPglyw — Janelle Monáe????? (@JanelleMonae) November 26, 2023

We’ll get to see Kelly, Beyoncé, LeToya, Michelle & LaTavia all reuniting in the ‘Renaissance’ film. I can’t wait to see them all interacting with each other ??? pic.twitter.com/PFU9iaBQzy — The V A U L T ? (@HeTooUnderrated) November 23, 2023

WE ARE GETTING A FUCKIN BEYONCÉ MOVIE SKSKSKSKSKSKSKSK — Mimi the music blogger 2.0 (@mimitheblogger) October 2, 2023

Beyoncé’s really about to sell out stadiums and movie theaters in the same year. A legend. — Sylvia (@SylviaObell) October 2, 2023

me leaving beyoncé’s house with the renaissance film up my ass: pic.twitter.com/LMlXwtFYPo — BEYTHOVEN | non-affiliated fan account (@beyonceparkwood) September 10, 2022

Beyoncé and Sir in the RENAISSANCE film trailer! pic.twitter.com/GjRO7Fi9dh — BEYTHOVEN | non-affiliated fan account (@beyonceparkwood) October 2, 2023

This time next week I’ll be seated for the Renaissance film pic.twitter.com/LZ28hcEqsa — macaulay cockin (@gardenoutro) November 23, 2023

In 11 days il be seated and watching the greatest show on earth in cinema. The Renaissance film is coming ? pic.twitter.com/BFt9aa49lK — Niamh? (Fan Acc) (@msyonceslay) November 20, 2023

Me walking into the movie theater next Saturday to see Beyoncé #RenaissanceFilm pic.twitter.com/5o7QM0bHjc — H.A.D.E.S ? (@PandorasBoxxxx) November 26, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dion Talk to Me (@diontalktome)

Let's read these Renaissance Film reviews and get into this acclaim from famed film director Beyonce Knowles Carter. let me eat a bit. pic.twitter.com/HbQ0gar2GR — Sisa (@TheTitanBaddie) November 27, 2023

i’m supposed to return to my normal life after spending my saturday evening watching RENAISSANCE: a film by beyoncé while sitting in the same room as beyoncé… is this a joke??? pic.twitter.com/gWFe4t3QCd — ?micks. (@byemicks) November 27, 2023

me and my girls in back of the theatre during the renaissance world tour film pic.twitter.com/uZCqLTQlBS — Aquarius’ Groove (Ricky’s Edition) (@rickysgroove) September 30, 2023

OMGGGG I am on the Renaissance Film pic.twitter.com/BrK1qOLfym — Unknown (@_is_kunta) November 23, 2023

Oh Beyoncé, the Mother that you are. pic.twitter.com/ugmAK1TZ3w — MORTAL CUNTBAT (@noelreivax) October 2, 2023

how tf am i going to be able to watch this film in a cinema full of people#RenaissanceFilm



pic.twitter.com/sBQmrDVx09 — ?? ? ? (@beyswede) November 23, 2023

Me walking out of the movie theater to jack up the person that messed up the Everybody on Mute challenge during the Beyonce Renaissance film. pic.twitter.com/gKuSb9IFo0 — James Jones (@jamesjonesesq) November 25, 2023

“I spent so much of my life a serial people pleaser, and finally, I don’t give a fuck.”



— Beyoncé in the RENAISSANCE Film. pic.twitter.com/LcHNkLb6e8 — BEYTHOVEN | non-affiliated fan account (@beyonceparkwood) November 26, 2023

Let me just say this, as a Black Woman watching #RenaissanceFilm….whew, the emotion, the truth, the essence, the creativity, the giving, the love, the joy, the strength, the vulnerability, the fight to be seen and heard…I…y'all! Please see this film. I can't say enough! — HangInThereKitty (@HannahEBeachler) November 26, 2023

When the end of the Renaissance film fades to black and “to be continued…act 2 coming soon” shows up on the screen pic.twitter.com/SEUYiWOuhL — Allie ? (@Fergyonce) November 21, 2023