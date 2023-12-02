the queen is here

Taylor who? Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ film is here & it has completely taken over the internet

Beyonce

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film has come and gone, and now it’s Beyoncé’s time to shine.

Queen Bey is hitting the big screen this weekend in Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, the concert film based on her blockbuster Renaissance World Tour.

Projected to open to $20 million in US box office receipts, the film “is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy and master her craft” after 2.7 million concertgoers joined a dance party that “celebrates everyone’s right to be themselves,” AMC Entertainment said in a press release.

And the Renaissance big-screen experience has gotten all up in critics’ minds.

Variety’s Steven J. Horowitz called the film “a monument to Beyoncé’s status as one of pop’s most enduring figures, and everything it takes to get there,” and Deadline’s Kate Campione deemed it “just as much a behind-the-scenes documentary and rare interview with Beyoncé as it is a treat to the best seat in the house for the nearly 3-hour performance.”

The social media hype about the Renaissance film—dating from as far back as more than a year ago—bears out that Bey is one of one, she’s number one, she’s the only one!

See some representative posts—including shout-outs from fellow celebs and Destiny’s Child alums—in the round-up below.

