The Taylor Swift concert film is here and the gays are certainly ‘Ready for It’

By
Taylor Swift Eras Tour artwork

Any Swiftie who hasn’t attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour—and any who could only afford tickets in their “Wildest Dreams”—has a chance to see the career-spanning concert from the front row. The concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is now in theaters.

Swift announced the film in August, scheduling the theatrical release for Friday, October 13th and pricing tickets at $19.89 for adults (in a reference to her birth year and the title of her fifth studio album) and $13.13 for children and seniors (in a reference to her favorite number).

And the pop star’s legions of fans jumped at the chance to see the concert — for the first time or the 13th — on the big screen. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour broke AMC Theatres’ single-day North America ticket sales record with a total of $26 million. And by early October, the film had raked in more than $100 million in worldwide pre-sales, as 8,500 cinemas across 100 countries got ready for the Swiftie surge, according to Variety.

In fact, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour turned out to be such a box-office juggernaut that other films scrambled to get out of the way. The Exorcist: BelieverDumb MoneyFreelanceThe Marsh King’s DaughterOrdinary AngelsThe Persian VersionPriscilla, and What Happens Later all switched up their release dates after Swift announced the Eras Tour film.

Its box office dominance aside, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour also marked a unique business deal: Swift’s family produced the film themselves and reportedly went to AMC, an exhibitor, after talks with potential studio partners broke down. In fact, the studios didn’t even know about AMC’s plans to release the film until the theater chain issued a press release on the topic, causing “Bad Blood” among studio execs who have come to expect a tip-off about major theatrical releases, IndieWire reports. (Call it a “Cruel Summer” for those Hollywood companies.)

As you might expect, Twitter a.k.a. X is quivering with anticipation for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. Check out the buzz with the tweets below.

