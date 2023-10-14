The Taylor Swift concert film is here and the gays are certainly ‘Ready for It’

Any Swiftie who hasn’t attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour—and any who could only afford tickets in their “Wildest Dreams”—has a chance to see the career-spanning concert from the front row. The concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is now in theaters.
Swift announced the film in August, scheduling the theatrical release for Friday, October 13th and pricing tickets at $19.89 for adults (in a reference to her birth year and the title of her fifth studio album) and $13.13 for children and seniors (in a reference to her favorite number).
Related:
Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game with Antoni from ‘Queer Eye’ & we’re wondering if there was guacamole
The pop mega-star was in attendance to watch her man, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
And the pop star’s legions of fans jumped at the chance to see the concert — for the first time or the 13th — on the big screen. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour broke AMC Theatres’ single-day North America ticket sales record with a total of $26 million. And by early October, the film had raked in more than $100 million in worldwide pre-sales, as 8,500 cinemas across 100 countries got ready for the Swiftie surge, according to Variety.
In fact, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour turned out to be such a box-office juggernaut that other films scrambled to get out of the way. The Exorcist: Believer, Dumb Money, Freelance, The Marsh King’s Daughter, Ordinary Angels, The Persian Version, Priscilla, and What Happens Later all switched up their release dates after Swift announced the Eras Tour film.
Its box office dominance aside, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour also marked a unique business deal: Swift’s family produced the film themselves and reportedly went to AMC, an exhibitor, after talks with potential studio partners broke down. In fact, the studios didn’t even know about AMC’s plans to release the film until the theater chain issued a press release on the topic, causing “Bad Blood” among studio execs who have come to expect a tip-off about major theatrical releases, IndieWire reports. (Call it a “Cruel Summer” for those Hollywood companies.)
As you might expect, Twitter a.k.a. X is quivering with anticipation for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. Check out the buzz with the tweets below.
happy eras tour movie week (my dad has to watch me gay panic for 3 hours straight on friday night)— lyr ✿ SAW ERAS MOVIE (@latenightglitch) October 9, 2023
omg fun date idea, we go watch the eras tour movie together and kiss everytime taylor sings a gay song— joana 🤍🌼 (@Iipssoscarlet) September 1, 2023
SWIFTIES COMING TO WATCH THE ERAS TOUR MOVIE IN THEATRES pic.twitter.com/9dj9F3Ry4q— emily ¹⁹⁸⁹ 🗽 (@soitsdelicate) August 31, 2023
As a gay teen guy, am I allowed to sing The Man at the Eras Tour Movie or am I obligated to stay silent? #TaylorSwift— Griffin🪩 (Taylors Version) (@GriffinW40664) October 3, 2023
me coming out of the theater after watching the eras tour movie pic.twitter.com/8JqFDOHd5r— matt⸆⸉ (@reputamatt) September 26, 2023
“two tickets for the eras tour movie please” pic.twitter.com/Wfrv7Qq0eK— The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) August 31, 2023
“seven tickets for the eras tour movie please” pic.twitter.com/GeVrDWYZev— mills (@Ioverspring) August 31, 2023
Related:
Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game with Antoni from ‘Queer Eye’ & we’re wondering if there was guacamole
The pop mega-star was in attendance to watch her man, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
One Comment
KissBananaPeels
Lord have mercy…it is Taylor Swift…this post reeks of sarcasm