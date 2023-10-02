Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game with Antoni from ‘Queer Eye’ & we’re wondering if there was guacamole

Taylor Swift didn’t show up to MetLife Stadium Sunday night empty-handed. The pop mega-star attended the Kansas City Chiefs’ primetime victory over the New York Jets with an entourage of A-listers, including our favorite guacamole-making gay, Antoni Porowski!
The Queer Eye star and Swift are long-time friends, dating back to when Porowski auditioned to play her lover in the 2014 “Blank Space” music video. With that history in mind, it only makes sense he would be included in a field trip to see her real man: Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
The “Bad Blood” singer didn’t have any blank spaces in her luxury box Sunday. She was spotted with pals Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner and Deadpool 3 director Sam Levy.
In another nod to the gays, Swift also invited one of our community’s favorite unsung pop divas, Sabrina Carpenter.
And she winked right back at us! Can we get this shirt in a crop top, please?
It was quite a showing for Swift, who made her debut last week as an NFL fan, and watched Kelce catch a touchdown pass. Her relationship with Kelce is making homophobes’ heads explode, and it’s great.
“Football as we know it is over,” cried OutKick, the trashy right-wing sports website.
Kelce, a two-time Super Bowl champ, caught conservatives’ ire earlier this year when he starred in a commercial for Bud Light.
This fall, Kelce and his mama, who’s also now part of T-Swift’s entourage, are starring in a Pfizer commercial promoting COVID and flu vaccines.
The only thing worse would be if he appeared in a campaign for Planned Parenthood!
The eight-time Pro Bowler, to his credit, seemingly doesn’t care about the reactionary blowback.
Speaking of backlash, NBC offended Swifties of all stripes before the game with a cheesy segment in which Carson Daly mansplained football. (Maybe next NBC can explain Carson Daly? Thank you!)
With the Super Bowl champion Chiefs sitting atop their division, they promise to play in many more primetime affairs this season.
Swift and Porowski have already enjoyed a Friendsgiving together (with guest star Gigi Hadid). Maybe the duo will spend their holidays this year in Kansas City…or at least watch a game there.
The cameras will be waiting for them.
