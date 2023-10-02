Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game with Antoni from ‘Queer Eye’ & we’re wondering if there was guacamole

Taylor Swift didn’t show up to MetLife Stadium Sunday night empty-handed. The pop mega-star attended the Kansas City Chiefs’ primetime victory over the New York Jets with an entourage of A-listers, including our favorite guacamole-making gay, Antoni Porowski!

The Queer Eye star and Swift are long-time friends, dating back to when Porowski auditioned to play her lover in the 2014 “Blank Space” music video. With that history in mind, it only makes sense he would be included in a field trip to see her real man: Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

My favs Taylor Swift and Antoni Porowski ? pic.twitter.com/evpWIjS4wV — ~Brittany~ (@teenwolfhuman) October 2, 2023

In a quiet moment in their NFL box, do you think Taylor Swift and Antoni discussed A Little Life — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) October 2, 2023

Antoni is at the Chiefs game w Taylor Swift that’s bigger news to me than anything — that blonde from nashville, esq. (@thehaileemurphy) October 2, 2023

The “Bad Blood” singer didn’t have any blank spaces in her luxury box Sunday. She was spotted with pals Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner and Deadpool 3 director Sam Levy.

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in new selfie at the Chiefs vs. Jets game. pic.twitter.com/5u3LI5CFHz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 2, 2023

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner with friends leaving the stadium together after the Chiefs game ? pic.twitter.com/4tjHb3IIZM — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) October 2, 2023

? | Taylor Swift leaving the Chiefs game tonight with friends including Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, Antoni, Melanie, Ashley and more



pic.twitter.com/XBzDPiWnXY — Taylor Swift News ? (@TSwiftNZ) October 2, 2023

In another nod to the gays, Swift also invited one of our community’s favorite unsung pop divas, Sabrina Carpenter.

And she winked right back at us! Can we get this shirt in a crop top, please?

sabrina carpenter’s shirt says “sports watcher” going to the travis kelce’s chiefs game with taylor swift ? pic.twitter.com/O8gmXFeK0p — s? (@FASTNlGHTS) October 2, 2023

It was quite a showing for Swift, who made her debut last week as an NFL fan, and watched Kelce catch a touchdown pass. Her relationship with Kelce is making homophobes’ heads explode, and it’s great.

“Football as we know it is over,” cried OutKick, the trashy right-wing sports website.

Kelce, a two-time Super Bowl champ, caught conservatives’ ire earlier this year when he starred in a commercial for Bud Light.

This fall, Kelce and his mama, who’s also now part of T-Swift’s entourage, are starring in a Pfizer commercial promoting COVID and flu vaccines.

The only thing worse would be if he appeared in a campaign for Planned Parenthood!

The eight-time Pro Bowler, to his credit, seemingly doesn’t care about the reactionary blowback.

Travis Kelce stars in a new Bud Light commercial ?



The 15-second spot pokes fun at the sounds people make when easing back into a chair or getting out of one.



(via @budlight) pic.twitter.com/O7hNsj66Ym — Sports Business Journal (@SBJ) July 5, 2023

Taylor Swift with Travis Kelce's mom Donna Kelce. pic.twitter.com/wJoSVdiMLU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 2, 2023

Speaking of backlash, NBC offended Swifties of all stripes before the game with a cheesy segment in which Carson Daly mansplained football. (Maybe next NBC can explain Carson Daly? Thank you!)

Carson Daly providing Taylor Swift-themed context to Sunday night's Chiefs/Jets game before the opening kickoff. pic.twitter.com/YjIMTxUkf0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 2, 2023

please tell me Carson Daly did not just mansplain the NFL to Swifties on the Sunday Night Football broadcast with Welcome to New York playing in the background



this has been a deeply unserious weekpic.twitter.com/Yf7tcnPvzF — T (@trinawatters) October 2, 2023

if they’re bringing out carson daly to explain football to the swifties, who are they bringing out to explain who carson daly is literally everyone? — sasha (@lgbtquoissant) October 2, 2023

Instead of explaining football to Swities, Carson Daly should explain to a national audience what TRL was. — Scott Nover (@ScottNover) October 2, 2023

With the Super Bowl champion Chiefs sitting atop their division, they promise to play in many more primetime affairs this season.

Swift and Porowski have already enjoyed a Friendsgiving together (with guest star Gigi Hadid). Maybe the duo will spend their holidays this year in Kansas City…or at least watch a game there.

The cameras will be waiting for them.