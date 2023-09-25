Travis Kelce makes homophobe’s head explode by catching touchdown, drinking Bud Light & dating Taylor Swift

It’s pretty easy for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to shake off the barbs thrown in his direction by right-wingers outraged over his participation in campaigns for Bud Light and the COVID vaccine.

Because he gets to walk away with Taylor Swift!

How Enchanted.

The pop mega-star and staunch LGBTQ+ ally was in attendance Sunday for the Chiefs’ 41-10 romp over the Bears, confirming reports she’s seeing the two-time Super Bowl champ. When Kelce came down with a touchdown grab midway through the third quarter, Swift, who was in a box with his mom, went wild.

Taylor Swift celebrates Travis Kelce scoring a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/vXnGZjXuhO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 24, 2023

“Do you realize how much pressure was on you from the Swifties to get Travis Kelce a touchdown with Taylor in the house today?” – Erin Andrews to Patrick Mahomes. pic.twitter.com/6ZqPfbQtK8 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 24, 2023

The rumblings about Kelce and Swift started in earnest a couple of weeks ago, when it was reported he tried, and failed, to give the “Bad Blood” singer his number at one of her Eras tour concerts (get in line).

“Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out,” a source told the Messenger earlier this month.

Now, after Sunday’s affair, they’ve gone public. The A-list duo was spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium together.

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023

It’s been an incredible run for Kelce, who won his second Super Bowl in February, and then proceeded to enjoy a star-filled spring and summer. The eight-time Pro Bowler hosted Saturday Night Live and graced the cover of Vanity Fair. In addition, he signed with CAA, one of the top talent agencies in Hollywood.

“I think he killed it,” said SNL creator Lorne Michaels about Kelce’s performance on the iconic program. “He’s a natural. He was a presence from the moment he walked out.”

Kelce’s also lended his stardom to Anheuser-Busch last summer, starring in a commercial for Bud Light. While some celebrities ran away from the beer brand following its partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, Kelce didn’t give AF about right-wing backlash.

Predictably, that made right-wingers very angry. And that was before Kelce and his mom starred in a Pfizer commercial promoting COVID and flu vaccines!

Travis Kelce stars in a new Bud Light commercial ?



The 15-second spot pokes fun at the sounds people make when easing back into a chair or getting out of one.



(via @budlight) pic.twitter.com/O7hNsj66Ym — Sports Business Journal (@SBJ) July 5, 2023

On Sunday, reactionary sports pundit Clay Travis thought he was being clever and took a shot at Kelce over his commercial endeavors.

“Travis Kelce is doing Bud Light and covid shot commercials. He needs to fire all his marketing agents,” tweeted the founder of OutKick, one of the worst sports sites imaginable. “Or he needs to just go ahead and cut his d*** off, become a chick, and endorse Joe Biden.”

Moments later, Kelce reeled in his touchdown grab, and the cameras panned to his new girl, T-Swift.

SO gay!

MAGA Mindset:



– Winning the Super Bowl, getting paid to shill beer and getting it on with the most famous woman in the world: Gay, Beta



– Being a fat slob who tweets his feelings about celebrities: Masculine. Alpha. https://t.co/bF9oSIPRhu — Tim Miller (@Timodc) September 25, 2023

Has there ever been a bigger loser than this man https://t.co/AGwVVX1oEC — Sara Civ (@SaraCivian) September 25, 2023

Fellas, is it gay to be dating the most famous woman in the world? https://t.co/TU9ykX6pil — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 25, 2023

*Guy who is Super Bowl-winning tight end and is also dating Taylor Swift*



Clay Travis: "what a beta soy boy" https://t.co/Ag5J21v2R6 — Adam Herman (@AdamZHerman) September 25, 2023

I’m sure he’s devastated by that as he wins the game and leaves with Taylor Swift. 😎 — spectrumfox.bsky.social (@spectrumfox) September 25, 2023

Here’s hoping Kelce capped off his spectacular Sunday with an ice cold Bud Light, while Travis and others swallowed their whiny tears.

totally normal tweet — JB (@jborkcle) September 25, 2023

I’m sure he’s really concerned about your opinions, @ClayTravis. Especially as he leaves the game with Taylor Swift, and scored another touchdown in his team’s win. https://t.co/cwxULpO4t9 — Travis Akers (@travisakers) September 25, 2023

He’s also doing Taylor Swift. — Black Beth Dutton (@Oh_Katie_Babie) September 25, 2023

"Travis Kelce should cut his dick off. I am very smart." Perfect example of how crazy RW pundits have become. https://t.co/1o8S7wFPTG — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) September 24, 2023