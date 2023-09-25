Travis Kelce makes homophobe’s head explode by catching touchdown, drinking Bud Light & dating Taylor Swift

It’s pretty easy for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to shake off the barbs thrown in his direction by right-wingers outraged over his participation in campaigns for Bud Light and the COVID vaccine.
Because he gets to walk away with Taylor Swift!
How Enchanted.
The pop mega-star and staunch LGBTQ+ ally was in attendance Sunday for the Chiefs’ 41-10 romp over the Bears, confirming reports she’s seeing the two-time Super Bowl champ. When Kelce came down with a touchdown grab midway through the third quarter, Swift, who was in a box with his mom, went wild.
The rumblings about Kelce and Swift started in earnest a couple of weeks ago, when it was reported he tried, and failed, to give the “Bad Blood” singer his number at one of her Eras tour concerts (get in line).
“Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out,” a source told the Messenger earlier this month.
Now, after Sunday’s affair, they’ve gone public. The A-list duo was spotted leaving Arrowhead Stadium together.
It’s been an incredible run for Kelce, who won his second Super Bowl in February, and then proceeded to enjoy a star-filled spring and summer. The eight-time Pro Bowler hosted Saturday Night Live and graced the cover of Vanity Fair. In addition, he signed with CAA, one of the top talent agencies in Hollywood.
“I think he killed it,” said SNL creator Lorne Michaels about Kelce’s performance on the iconic program. “He’s a natural. He was a presence from the moment he walked out.”
Kelce’s also lended his stardom to Anheuser-Busch last summer, starring in a commercial for Bud Light. While some celebrities ran away from the beer brand following its partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, Kelce didn’t give AF about right-wing backlash.
Predictably, that made right-wingers very angry. And that was before Kelce and his mom starred in a Pfizer commercial promoting COVID and flu vaccines!
On Sunday, reactionary sports pundit Clay Travis thought he was being clever and took a shot at Kelce over his commercial endeavors.
“Travis Kelce is doing Bud Light and covid shot commercials. He needs to fire all his marketing agents,” tweeted the founder of OutKick, one of the worst sports sites imaginable. “Or he needs to just go ahead and cut his d*** off, become a chick, and endorse Joe Biden.”
Moments later, Kelce reeled in his touchdown grab, and the cameras panned to his new girl, T-Swift.
SO gay!
I’m sure he’s devastated by that as he wins the game and leaves with Taylor Swift. 😎— spectrumfox.bsky.social (@spectrumfox) September 25, 2023
Here’s hoping Kelce capped off his spectacular Sunday with an ice cold Bud Light, while Travis and others swallowed their whiny tears.
totally normal tweet— JB (@jborkcle) September 25, 2023
He’s also doing Taylor Swift.— Black Beth Dutton (@Oh_Katie_Babie) September 25, 2023
Prinny
Who ? (I mean him) and she’s still in the closet even after Diana from glee?
JClark
This article would have been uplifting if it had stopped with all the positive news about a great ally instead of veering off and amplifying the ugly tweet of a right-wing hater. People like him get their air from the outrage they can manufacture, so why give him what he wants and ruin an otherwise positive story with his insignificant pettiness?
abfab
”If you see something. Say something”
GOP TROLLS (esp the Gay ones here) need to be exposed. Knowing what’s really around you is important. That’s why.