The 20 school supplies from the late ‘90s/early ‘00s that absolutely made us too gay to function

It’s September which means one thing: it’s back to school season!

If you’re like me, you absolutely dreaded this time of year as a child. Not only because it signaled the end of summer, but also because it meant another year of having to live in the closet. Or worse, pretend you absolutely didn’t have the hots for your very attractive algebra teacher.

But alas, as much as we may have pretended we were straight, our choice of school supplies (most definitely) suggested otherwise. We’re looking at you, Lisa Frank!

In honor of back to school season, we share with you the 20 school supplies from the late ‘90s/early ‘00s that screamed G-A-Y, or that every LGBTQ+ kid wanted (if they didn’t have them already)…

Lisa Frank unicorn lunch boxes

Bonus points if it had a matching thermos!

Rainbow erasers

So we could erase homophobia! Plus, who didn’t love all the other weird shapes erasers came in, back in the day?!

Lisa Frank trapper keepers

We promise this isn’t a sponsored post for Lisa Frank! She just happened to be 87% responsible for our queer awakening…

Boxes of crayons with the sharpener included

Because as LGBTQ+ people, we learned how to live (and color!) outside the lines from an early age.

Calculator watches

So we could easily calculate how much f*cking longer until we could come out of the closet…

Silicone Wristbands

Because popularity was measured not in the number of friends you had, but in the number of silicone wristbands you wore at one time.

Scented EVERYTHING

Like scented markers…

Scented colored pencils…

and Scratch & Sniff Stickers…

Seriously, why did we feel the need to sniff literally everything?

Blank CDs

Nothing beat downloading music off Limewire, and then burning a CD to give to your crush.

Spacemaker pencil boxes

Because using obnoxiously bright-colored boxes made us feel A+!

Colorful pencil-top erasers

Like they always say, every pencil needs a good top!

Lunchables

None of us ever questioned what these things were really made of!

Razr flip phones

How else were we supposed to take bathroom selfies?

Fabric book covers

This was how we first learned about the importance of protection… of our textbooks!

Multicolor ballpoint pens

Because being able to write in rainbow colors was a necessity.

Inflatable chairs to sit in while we did our homework

Because Britney Spears was a teacher of LIFE.

Ticonderoga pencils

These were the goddamn designer handbag of pencils!

MP3 players to hide all our gay music on

If you were like me and too poor for the iPod, you got the Creative Zen Touch. Nobody else understood the fear of someone going through your playlists and finding all your Britney, Christina, and Madonna…

And finally, really hot teachers who helped us realize just how gay we actually were…