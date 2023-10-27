The 49ers & Patriots are giving each other a run for the most pro-LGBTQ+ team in the NFL

This just in: One of the NFL’s signature franchises is pro-drag queen!

The San Francisco 49ers, who never shy away from embracing their LGBTQ+ fans, are hosting a drag brunch at their home stadium Sunday morning. The event is the perfect pregame for their afternoon contest against the Cincinnati Bengals, a Super Bowl rematch.

Pairing mimosas with dreamy Bengals QB Joe Burrow is a winning combination in our lustful eyes.

The brunch is scheduled in part with 49ers PRIDE, the first official NFL social club dedicated to LGBTQ+ fans. The Niners launched their Pride club in 2019.

The group holds events throughout the season, including watch parties at gay venues throughout San Francisco.

But a drag brunch at Levi’s Stadium is another level. Bay Area drag luminaries such as The Vixen, Tala, and Catinni P. Vandon are slated to perform as well.

Sashay to the end zone, ladies!

Given their home city, the 49ers are expectedly one of the most LGBTQ+-friendly organizations in the NFL. And their gay fans appreciate it.

Pride club DJ Cisco Mejia says it’s special knowing his favorite team unequivocally supports him.

“It means a lot, because none of the other NFL teams have done anything like this, and the fact that an actual NFL team went on and did something like this — especially the 49ers, because they’re my team — is awesome,” he said.

Taking their inclusion one step further, the 49ers also feature their own gender-neutral apparel line.

On the field, they added Katie Sowers to their coaching staff, making her the first out gay and female coach in Super Bowl history.

From the top down, the Niners embrace the rainbow. The NFL is becoming more inclusive overall, with the league making its first ever Pride collection and increasing is LGBTQ+ outreach efforts.

When Carl Nassib came out in June 2021, the NFL followed with a video affirming its support for LGBTQ+ rights. The video says “football is gay, lesbian, queer, transgender and accepting.”

Speaking of showing support, that’s exactly what the New England Patriots did for their LGBTQ+ fans this week, when they welcomed Boston’s LGBTQ+ flag football league to Gillette Stadium for a TV shoot.

CBS Sports is airing a segment later this season on the National Gay Flag Football League, featuring Boston’s chapter.

Ever year since 2017, the NFL sponsors the NGFFL’s annual championship tournament, the aptly titled “Gay Bowl.” The Patriots sponsored the event when it was held in Boston six years ago, and every team in the tournament’s host city has followed suit (the Seahawks sponsored this year’s event in Seattle).

Words are great, but as we know, tangible actions are even better. That’s why it’s also a big deal for out college football star Byron Perkins to be featured in a new commercial for NFL Shop.

Representation is important! The NFL is actively promoting an out gay football player in one of their official spots.

We’ll have an extra mimosa to celebrate, preferably in the middle of a drag show on the 50-yard line!