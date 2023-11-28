The infamous “Disneyland Streaker” has some gays feeling kind of hot –– are y’all OK?!

It’s a cold, cold world after all.

Over the weekend, a 26-year-old man was arrested after stripping down to his birthday suit and wandering around the “It’s a Small World” ride at Disneyland. Is everyone OK?!

I AM ON SMALL WORLD AND THERE WAS A STREAKER, I CANNOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/AeP7fiuvwI — Ashley Esqueda, Christmas Bauble (@AshleyEsqueda) November 26, 2023

The man (whose name has yet to be released by the Anaheim Police Department) was booked for “indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance,” according to KTLA.

News of the so-called “Disneyland Streaker” quickly went viral. The original censored photo, posted on X by @AshleyEsqueda, has received over 4.4 million views.

Apparently, the parkgoers were delayed for at least an hour while security dealt with the disturbing guest. (God, we hope they at least turned off that grating soundtrack.)

Other confused riders captured footage of the man taking himself on a shirtless tour through the animatronics as they waited. And it is weird.

Watch.

Someone got real weird on It’s A Small World at Disneyland today pic.twitter.com/ff0Zswii4i — Disney Scoop Matt ? (@DisneyScoopGuy) November 26, 2023

Fittingly, the streaker’s trippy journey ended with him being frogmarched by four security guards.

To be clear: public indecency and inappropriate drug use, especially at a theme park geared towards families and at a ride filled with singing children, is not OK.

But despite the circumstances, some social media gays couldn’t help themselves from thirsting over the Small World Streaker’s gay otter-esque build and flagrant display of shirtlessness.

(This is why we can’t have nice things!)

First thing’s first: Are we alright?! Have we lost all morals?! Where is the plot?!

There are plenty of other thirst worthy men out there with V-lines who didn’t bare it all at the Happiest Place on Earth. (Might we suggest watching *that* scene in Saltburn again?)

Still, other Twitter X Gays were quick to point out that we should, perhaps, set our standards a little bit higher.

Furthermore, jokingly thirsting over a man who exposed himself in front of children is NOT a good lewk for the rest of the LGBTQ+ community.

Especially when queer people are fighting vitriol from conservatives who wrongfully compare our lifestyles to pedophilia.

And maybe we shouldn’t anger the almighty Disney Gays, nor the House of Mouse, who continues to support the LGBTQ+ community by standing up against Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis and hosting the fam with annual ‘Gay Days.’

However, the best thing to come out of this whole situation was the apt users who noticed the Disneyland Streaker happened to look a lot like Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al Yankovic.

At least his hairy (and hunky) character knew when it was appropriate to disrobe!

Further details on the man’s identity, his arrest, and reasoning for the excursion are yet to be made public.

However, officials told KTLA that Disneyland employees stopped the ride “as soon as they were made aware of the situation.” The man was also taken to a hospital “as a precaution” following his arrest.

Let this serve as a reminder to think about whom you’re thirsting over.

And when you’re parched… don’t drink the water from the “It’s a Small World” ride!

