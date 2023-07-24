The secret to Ryan Gosling’s ripped ‘Barbie’ body, Cher’s sweet new gig, & George Michael tour rumors

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

YOU DON’T SAY: That appalling Ron DeSantis anti-LGBTQ+ video attacking Trump for being too “pro-gay” was actually produced internally by a DeSantis staffer and then secretly passed off to a supporting PAC to share. [NY Times via Mediaite.com]

BEACH BOYS: The Fire Island Pines Party had some stiff competition because thousands of “penis fish” washed up on the shores of Argentina. [Yahoo News]

KISS OFF: The Malaysian government shut down a music festival after The 1975 singer Matty Healy derided the country’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws and then sucked face with his male bandmate. [Billboard]

The 1975 has been banned from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia after Matty Healy and bandmate Ross MacDonald kissed on-stage during their set at Good Vibes Festival.



Before the kiss, Healy gave a speech on his disappointment in the country’s discrimination against the LGBTQIA+ community. pic.twitter.com/XcHuPHiYr5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 21, 2023

UNTRANSMITTABLE: A new research review reports HIV-positive people with undetectable viral load pose “almost zero” risk to sexual partners. [US News & World Report]

TOO FUNKY: There are whispers in the air that fans could see the late George Michael tour again in the form of a Wham! hologram concert. [Daily Mirror]

LOVE WINS: Man who went viral for coming out at the age of 90 during the pandemic has found love and married his 36-year-old partner.

He came out of the closet at age 90, and Ken Felts' story went viral.



Now 93, he's gotten married — to a man who saw his story and decided to reach out.



We speak with Felts and his new husband, for whom he wrote a wedding poem:https://t.co/hZQ77oMTH1 pic.twitter.com/VNrpvJxtDo — Ryan Warner (@cprwarner) July 14, 2023

THE FLORIDA RESISTANCE: Meet the school board mom pushing back against Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ draconian anti-LGBTQ laws that he’s trying to get removed from office. [The Daily Beast]

SPEAKING HER TRUTH: MrBeast YouTube star Kris Tyson comes out as trans in a new interview. [Buzzfeed]

BODY BY KEN: Here’s how Ryan Gosling got his smooth and tan buff abs, pecs and biceps in extra plastic fantastic shape for Barbie. [GQ]

GYPSIES, TRAMPS & ICE CREAM: Pop superstar Cher has announced she’s jumping into the world of frozen Italian treats by releasing her own line of gelato. Believe!