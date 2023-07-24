The secret to Ryan Gosling’s ripped ‘Barbie’ body, Cher’s sweet new gig, & George Michael tour rumors

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…
YOU DON’T SAY: That appalling Ron DeSantis anti-LGBTQ+ video attacking Trump for being too “pro-gay” was actually produced internally by a DeSantis staffer and then secretly passed off to a supporting PAC to share. [NY Times via Mediaite.com]
BEACH BOYS: The Fire Island Pines Party had some stiff competition because thousands of “penis fish” washed up on the shores of Argentina. [Yahoo News]
KISS OFF: The Malaysian government shut down a music festival after The 1975 singer Matty Healy derided the country’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws and then sucked face with his male bandmate. [Billboard]
UNTRANSMITTABLE: A new research review reports HIV-positive people with undetectable viral load pose “almost zero” risk to sexual partners. [US News & World Report]
TOO FUNKY: There are whispers in the air that fans could see the late George Michael tour again in the form of a Wham! hologram concert. [Daily Mirror]
LOVE WINS: Man who went viral for coming out at the age of 90 during the pandemic has found love and married his 36-year-old partner.
THE FLORIDA RESISTANCE: Meet the school board mom pushing back against Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ draconian anti-LGBTQ laws that he’s trying to get removed from office. [The Daily Beast]
SPEAKING HER TRUTH: MrBeast YouTube star Kris Tyson comes out as trans in a new interview. [Buzzfeed]
BODY BY KEN: Here’s how Ryan Gosling got his smooth and tan buff abs, pecs and biceps in extra plastic fantastic shape for Barbie. [GQ]
GYPSIES, TRAMPS & ICE CREAM: Pop superstar Cher has announced she’s jumping into the world of frozen Italian treats by releasing her own line of gelato. Believe!
3 Comments
dbmcvey
The news about that homophobic ad makes a lot of sense. Obviously decrans did it.
abfab
Gelato! Si per favore! Ti amo, CHER!!!
kish
The US News report actually talks about how individuals with LOW viral loads pose almost zero risk for transmission. It’s been known that undetectable = no risk.