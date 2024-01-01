The top 10 LGBTQ+ books to look out for in 2024

These days, there is more room than ever before for LGBTQ+ stories on bookstore shelves. As we look toward 2024, there’s an exciting new round of queer books on the way to steal our hearts, shock us, and make us swoon. From celebrity memoirs, to historical fiction, to classic rom-coms, the new year promises so many new gems of queer books, it can almost feel overwhelming.

Here, find the top 10 queer books we’ll be picking up in the new year (and a few bonus titles from 2023 to make sure you catch up on):