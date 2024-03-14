time warp

THEN & NOW: Just a mashup gallery of our favorite queer celebs taken in 1994 & today

By

It’s kinda crazy to think that 1994 was 30 years ago. Especially since we remember it distinctly, and we’re not even 30 yet! (In our minds, we’re still 22.)

Of course, 1994 was a much different time. Gays and lesbians couldn’t serve openly in the U.S. military, same-sex marriage seemed like an impossibility, and the HIV/AIDS epidemic was still raging.

There were also far less out LGBTQ+ celebrities than today, and allies were also fewer and farther apart. Which is what makes the ones we had (and still have today) so precious. These folx have been with us for decades, serving as positive examples and inspirations, and we’re lucky to have them in our community.

Click through for a gallery of some of our favorite queer celebrities and allies taken in 1994 and today…

Ricky Martin in 1994 and today

From teen heartthrob to Puerto Rican papi.

Kylie Minogue in 1994 and today

From girl next door to PA-DAMN! 🔥

RuPaul in 1994 and today

Once a queen, always a queen.

George Takei in 1994 and today

Still spilling the tea 30 years later… ☕

Jennifer Lopez in 1994 and today

Invest in J.Lo Beauty!!

Alan Cumming in 1994 and today

From Scottish lad to silver fox.

Melissa Etheridge 1994 and today

Still rockin’ out three decades later.

Rupert Everett in 1994 and today

From troubled twunk to distinguished daddy.

Paula Abdul in 1994 and today

Forever our girl! ❤️

Neil Patrick Harris in 1994 and today

From teen M.D. to full-grown zaddy!

Rosie O’Donnell in 1994 and today

Always iconic.

Madonna in 1994 and today

Bow down bitches. 👑

Boy George in 1994 and today

Still got that boyish charm.

Ellen in 1994 and today

30 years and $370 million later. 🥰

Ian McKellen in 1994 and today

God bless this man.

Gloria Estefan in 1994 and today

Conga does the body good! 💃

Wilson Cruz in 1994 and today

Enrique Vasquez is all grown up.

Jodie Foster in 1994 and today

Somehow she looks even cooler today. 😎

Billy Porter in 1994 and today

Serving lewks since 1994!

Cher in 1994 and today

No need to turn back time with this one!

