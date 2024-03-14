THEN & NOW: Just a mashup gallery of our favorite queer celebs taken in 1994 & today

It’s kinda crazy to think that 1994 was 30 years ago. Especially since we remember it distinctly, and we’re not even 30 yet! (In our minds, we’re still 22.)
Of course, 1994 was a much different time. Gays and lesbians couldn’t serve openly in the U.S. military, same-sex marriage seemed like an impossibility, and the HIV/AIDS epidemic was still raging.
There were also far less out LGBTQ+ celebrities than today, and allies were also fewer and farther apart. Which is what makes the ones we had (and still have today) so precious. These folx have been with us for decades, serving as positive examples and inspirations, and we’re lucky to have them in our community.
Click through for a gallery of some of our favorite queer celebrities and allies taken in 1994 and today…
Kylie Minogue in 1994 and today
From girl next door to PA-DAMN! 🔥
RuPaul in 1994 and today
Once a queen, always a queen.
George Takei in 1994 and today
Still spilling the tea 30 years later… ☕
Alan Cumming in 1994 and today
From Scottish lad to silver fox.
Melissa Etheridge 1994 and today
Still rockin’ out three decades later.
Rupert Everett in 1994 and today
From troubled twunk to distinguished daddy.
Paula Abdul in 1994 and today
Forever our girl! ❤️
Rosie O’Donnell in 1994 and today
Always iconic.
Ellen in 1994 and today
30 years and $370 million later. 🥰
Ian McKellen in 1994 and today
God bless this man.
Jodie Foster in 1994 and today
Somehow she looks even cooler today. 😎
Billy Porter in 1994 and today
Serving lewks since 1994!
2 Comments
jp47
I want Paula Abdul’s cosmetic surgeon.
bachy
I don’t know what kind of potion Jennifer Lopez (54), Kylie Minogue (55) or Madonna (65) are drinking to remain so youthful – but I’ll have what they’re having.