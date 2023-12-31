These 15 gaymers played their queer hearts out in 2023

2023 was a year full of fantastic games, both from major franchises and from indie developers. There were also some digital hunks in major game franchises for all gaymers to enjoy.

However, you wouldn’t have video games without the players! There were plenty of queer gamers/streamers that caught our eye this year. From horror game streamers to Pokémon influencers, here’s are 15 gaymers that absolutely dominated our screens in 2023…

Ollie Dreamer @olliedreamer

Ollie is a proud gamer and content creator on Twitter, Tik Tok and Twitch. His Tik Took consists of gaming videos from talking about his favorite Pokemon to sporting his favorite Final Fantasy cosplay. He loves playing horror games such as Dead By Daylight, on his Twitch channel. This adorable gamer also has an Onlyfans for all gaymers to enjoy. Please visit Ollie’s full linktr.ee for all of his social media platforms.

Bri is an athlete and proud Pokémon trainer who loves to dress up and experiment with fashion. Bri plays Pokémon and other games to help escape into a fantasy world. Some of their other favorite games include Super Smash Bros., Mario Kart, Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda and Ratchet and Clank. Bri is non-binary and has loved dressing up in a variety of ways. Follow Bri on Instagram for all of their best lewks.

Dallas MacDermant @thesupremerk9s

Dallas is a Youtuber, Twitch streamer and gaymer who has had the gays swooning every since he started his Onlyfans earlier this year. Dallas is a Youtube veteran who has created Pokémon content for over 12 years on the platform. He is most known for being a shiny hunter, where trainers search for Pokémon of a specific unique shade of color from their common form. See Dallas’s linktr.ee for a full list of his content.

Jimmy Whetzel @jimmywhetzel

Jimmy is a Youtuber, Twitch streamer and passionate gaymer with a bright smile and bubbly personality. A youtube veteran of over 10 years, Jimmy makes all sorts of content on video games, from video game reviews to reaction videos. He also is a talented illustrator and posts his drawings on his Instagram and Twitter art accounts. Jimmy has also been in a relationship with Dallas MacDermant (above) for over 3 years publicly. Please see Jimmy’s linktr.ee for a list of all of his content.

Fossil Daddy @fossildaddy

Fossil Daddy is an animator, nature lover, and hot gamer who loves finding fossils in nature as much as he does playing video games. Fossil Daddy has always had a soft spot for the Pokémon series ever since he was a child. Other of his favorite games include The Legend of Zelda series and Earthbound. On Fossil Daddy’s website, you can sponsor a fossil hunt where he will send you one of the fossils he finds in the world depending on the donation. He also has a Youtube channel where he offers commentary on his favorite animated series.

Austin Show @austinontwitch

Austin Show is a Twitch streamer and personality with over 1.7 million followers. This stud posts muscular photos on his Instagram. He also co-hosts the Fear & Podcast with other big twitch personalities such as Hasan Piker, QTCinderalla and Will Neff. He is known for his love of twinks and clips from the podcast have gone viral on his Tik Tok.

Matteo Lane @matteolane

Matteo Lane is a comedian with over 1 million followers on his Instagram. His stand-up clips have garnered millions of views on YouTube and TikTok. Matteo has dished about how much he loves the Pokémon series, as well as how he loves to play Jigglypuff in Super Smash Bros. Visit Matteo’s linktr.ee to see where you can find all of his content.

Blizz is a bisexual gaymer and content creator. Blizz has a Twitch channel where he streams various games, like Dead By Daylight, Fortnite and Minecraft. Blizz has an unforgettable personality and a bright smile, and posts photos on his Instagram where he is unapologetically himself. Blizz is also a producer/content creator for Rooster Teeth. Visit his linktr.ee for all of Blizz’s content.

Kevin McDonald is a Twitch streamer and fitness guru who posts photos of himself on Instagram. Kevin also has a YouTube channel with plenty of content, from video essays on video games to commentary on pop culture. He’s also streamed Paper Mario and Pokémon on his Twitch channel. Visit Kevin’s linktr.ee to see all of the hunk’s content.

Cerulean City Gym @cerulean_city_gym

Cerulean City Gym is an Instagram user who loves posting pictures of his hunky physique, as well as his various workouts. A water type trainer, Cerulean’s handle takes after the Water Type Pokémon Trainer, Misty. His favorite Pokémon is even Vaporeon! Cerulean makes plenty of charming Pokémon content on his Tik Tok, where he shows off his humor as well as his Pokémon plushie collection.

Michael is an online gaymer who loves playing video games on his Twitch channel. Michael posts plenty of content on his Tik Tok, including clips of playing Mario Kart and Mario Party with his friends. The hunk also has an Onlyfans page for all gaymers to enjoy. Please visit Michael’s linktr.ee for all of the stud’s content.

Matthew Gaston @mckgaston

Matthew Gaston is a unique Tik Tok user who has a love for plants and wildlife. He posts videos about his favorite plants, him playing Pokémon, and sometimes a combination of the two! He posts about his favorite games on his Twitter, where you can also find some videos of him singing his favorite songs. Please visit Matthew’s linktr.ee for all of his content.

GoldKarat is a Twitch streamer who has an endless love of video games. This handsome gaymer streams a plethora of games on his twitch channel, including Marvel’s Spider Man 2, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Baldur’s Gate 3, Resident Evil and others. GoldKarat also has a YouTube channel where he primarily posts playthroughs of games.



Samson is an adorable gaymer who posts content on his Twitch channel. He loves playing horror survival games, such as Dead By Daylight, as well as other RPGs. Samson is also an actor and a writer, and is a nerd for all things anime. Check out the cutie’s linktr.ee for a list of all of his content.

Theo is a cute gaymer who loves posting content about all-things tabletop games. Theo’s Instagram has plenty of posts of his adorable smile, as well as the various board games he’s playing. His YouTube channel contains in-depth reviews of tabletop games. Visit Theo’s linktr.ee for all of his content.

That’s our list for the 15 gaymers who blew us away in 2023. Do you have any others? Please let us know in the comments below!