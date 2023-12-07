These hunky queer characters absolutely dominated our PC & console screens in 2023

2023 was full of LGBTQ+ representation, from outwardly trans characters in New Tales From The Borderlands to accessible romance options for all gaymers to enjoy in major franchises. Here are our top five gay video game characters which graced our PC and console screens in 2023…

Barrett from Starfield

Barrett is a bisexual man from Starfield, which was released on September 6. Not only does Barrett have a signature smile and is as handsome as a prince, but he actually has an openly queer, albeit tragic, backstory. Barett had a husband named Ervin Madani, who passed away 20 years prior to the events of the game.

Not only does this hunk have an adorable smile, but Barrett is an adventurer, scientist, and explorer. He has been a member of Constellation ever since 2305. He is also one of the 4 main marriage candidates in the game, which means if you like him as much as we do, give Starfield a try and give Barrett a new husband.

Astarion from Baldur’s Gate 3

Astarion is a gay vampire who is quite sarcastic and witty, which only adds to his intriguing personality. He is also quite muscular and mesmerizing, it’s no secret that he has the gays swooning. This blood-sucking daddy is known for his ability to seduce most people, his charm and his chiseled body. There’s even a controversial scene where Astarion seduces an actual bear.

Baldur’s Gate 3, released August 3rd, 2023, is already regarded as one of the best RPGs of all time, due to the game’s stellar gameplay and story. However, another notable part of the game’s unlimited romance options, not limited by gender. Why does Astarion have all of the gaymers in a chokehold? Play Baldur’s Gate 3 to find out.

Imbriss from Dear Monster

Dear Monster, released in January 16, 2023, is an adult story of magic and love between man and monster with art from the famous bara artist, Jouvru. The main character, Allen, finds himself in a mansion with five beasts. One of them is Imbriss, who came to get revenge on Allen’s grandfather. The two strike up an, ahem, intense love/hate relationship.

Players can also romance with four other men in the game, including Faeryn, Momo, Slagathor and Hikmat. Choose your favorite stud and play Dear Monster for a magical queer experience.

Tauro from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Tauro is a hunky Zonai researcher in the most recent Zelda game, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, released in May. With a feather in his cap and a magnifying glass on hand, Tauro is always ready for his research. Gaymers have been thirsting over the shredded stud ever since his concept art was released.



Many have speculated Tauro is gay because of Calip’s journal in Kakariko Village, which states that Calip is infatuated with Tauro, and does everything in his power to try and please him. The two easily became a fan-favorite ship of gaymers everywhere. If you’re as in love with Tauro as Calip is, experience him first-hand in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom today.

Brahve from The Symbiant

Brahve is a mysterious and beautiful alien which the main character Allen encounters in The Symbiant, released in Februar. The game is a Boy’s Love (BL)/Yaoi story about two adult men who explore their romance in a futuristic, sci-fi world, with both PG-13 and 18+ versions.

In the year 5066, Danya and his alien friend, Juniper, are surveying the galaxy on the Ameretat, when a sudden transport gig left their bank account empty. They accept a deal to transport the alien Brahve, who is both a beautiful and mysterious alien. Feelings quickly blossom between Danya and Brahve, and the two share a strong bond which only players can experience for themselves.