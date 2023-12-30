These gays and allies are making hilarious New Year’s resolutions (or boycotting the tradition entirely)

December is coming to a close, which means that people around the world are making New Year’s resolutions that they’ll probably forget about by mid-January.

Yes, New Year’s resolutions are notoriously difficult to follow for 365 days, but people still set their best intentions for the year ahead every January 1.

FYI, the tradition of setting New Year’s resolutions dates back about four millennia, History.com reports. Ancient Babylonians would hold a 12-day religious festival called Akitu every March and would promise to settle the debts to get in their gods’ good graces.

Then, in ancient Rome, Julius Caesar set the month of January — named after the two-faced god Janus — as the first month of the year, History.com adds. Romans of that era, believing that Janus simultaneously looked at the past and the future, promised to behave in the coming year.

And in the 18th century, Methodism founder John Wesley started the practice of spending New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day reading from scripture, singing hymns, and renewing one’s covenant with God.

Nowadays, though, people devote their New Year’s resolutions to physical health, mental health… or the funny goals set by the X users below. And other people, like the X skeptics farther down the page, resolve to not make New Year’s resolutions!

Let’s ring in the new with these resolutions:

This my last year going to gay bars and clubs



2024 resolution — Elvis Mc (@Herc_heart) December 10, 2023

here is my new year's resolution pic.twitter.com/uExjv2ZKfQ — Spencer Johnson ???? (@deathbymustelid) January 1, 2023

my new year’s resolution is stop doing horny shit — ? ??? ? ? (@kngdvo) December 5, 2023

What a coincidence my New Year's resolution is to be gay and do crime more! — ?dealer (@HUSTLECONTENT) December 18, 2023

my new year’s resolution is to get a sugar daddy — bryce (@popstarbiitch) December 14, 2023

Resolution for the new year is to be single cause these gays r KILLING ME !! — ? Danny ? (@bigfatbobbies) December 11, 2023

my new year’s resolution is to start wearing underwear. — l. a (@lumkokazi) December 13, 2023

My New Year's resolution is to be so naughty in '24 that i inspire a fourth *Ho*. — ?????? (@lanechanged) December 10, 2023

thinking of making this my new year's resolution pic.twitter.com/YKDm2ClIi4 — s (@auklesocks) December 11, 2023

I’ve decided my New Year’s Resolution will be to proof reed my tweets before sanding them. — Just a Jason in Texas (@mondiesman) December 14, 2023

my New Year’s resolution is to remember it’s 2024 the very first time I put a date on something — Washington Post TikTok Dad (@davejorgenson) December 18, 2023

my new year’s resolution is to stop worrying about survival/thriving under a capitalist hellscape and simply worry more about having fun — béla blaskó (@judpuddle) December 19, 2023

my new years resolution is to stop making new years resolutions.

Good Morning. pic.twitter.com/IjHknSgkSC — Warvester ?? (@THEWarvester) December 12, 2023

I am not making any new year's resolutions. I will continue to remain idiotic and unhinged online — inspector ratchet (@_hood_mona_lisa) December 11, 2023

I have no New Year’s resolutions. I’m just focusing on not dying until I actually die. — Nik (@_NikSpace) December 11, 2023

considering my abysmal record of new year's resolutions, im thinking of just not making any this year ? you can't fail if you don't try! ?? — a red-nosed mosquito ???? (@Windfinder1004) December 12, 2023

I made a resolution about a decade ago to stop making new years resolutions. Still going strong on that one! — Doug (@Sinocte) December 8, 2023

When I turned 21 I came up with a resolution that I have now kept for 43 years. Stop making New Year’s resolutions! — John Massa (@aviodwarf) December 16, 2023