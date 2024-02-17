These loving throuples prove three’s not a crowd

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

Polyamory has hit Peacock — which, with that name, should be the gayest of streaming services, right? — with the new reality show Couple to Throuple.

Hosted by Scott Evans and guided by relationship expert Shamyra Howard, Couple to Throuple “follows four curious couples through the world of polyamory as they experiment with bringing a third partner into their relationship,” as Peacock explains.

“Set at a remote tropical resort, the couples will meet, mingle, and date a group of singles, many of whom are experienced in polyamory,” the streamer adds. “With three times the fun, the feelings, and drama, these relationships are put through the ultimate test to see if they are the perfect match.”

Then, at the end of their paradisiacal stay, the couples will decide if they want to become a trio, stay a duo, or go home solo.

The lovebirds below, though, could show the Couple to Throuple participants that magic can happen in parties of three.

Scroll down to see adorable #throuple pics from social media: