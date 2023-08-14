“This does not make you gay”: TikTok bro goes viral with video about the many, many perks of dating trans women

This macho social media star is tackling transphobia, one viral video at a time.

Adam Kubatzke, who shares dating tips, sketches, and fitness content with his 2 million followers on Successful Degenerates, is receiving praise for a recent video called “Five Things I Wish I Knew Before Dating a Trans Woman.”

In the clip, Kubatzke stands alongside trans porn star Emma Rose and dismisses the misconceptions (albeit a bit braggadociously) about dating transgender women, adding that “this does not make you gay.”

“This girl is every bit of a woman and then some,” Kubatzke says in the clip, which has racked up over a million views on TikTok. “Think of her as that Happy Meal with the extra special toy that you haven’t played with yet.”

OK, so some of Kubatzke’s verbiage (and crotch pointing) is a bit ridiculous. Still, his openness and confidence about his attraction to queer folks is well-intentioned, especially considering his bro-focused following.

“Being with a woman of any kind means every part of her is feminine,” he explains in the video. “While I can’t fully explain it, that feminine energy is the hottest thing in the world. You’ll figure everything else out later.”

Aside from the sexual benefits (including empathy, not pity, from a partner when your “Schlonga Chimichanga doesn’t want to show up to the big game”), Kubatzke also insists that trans women are some of the best conversationalists.

“This is a woman, and a very powerful woman that’s been a through a lot to work towards the body and image that she identifies as,” Kubatzke says, gesturing towards Rose. “So, if you want a conversation with sustenance and not just a conversation about the avocado toast she had earlier, spend some time with a trans woman.”

And as far as the models in Kubatzke’s videos go, Emma Rose is one of the most esteemed. The Vegas-based porn star won Trans Performer of the Year at the 2023 AVN Awards and is reportedly the No. 1 trans adult film star in the country.

Kubatzke is also an adult content creator. According to his Only Fans account (titled Straight Bro Next Door) he makes bisexual and gay content in addition to straight videos, though he identifies as heterosexual.

Although some members of the LGBTQ+ community have criticized his “dude-bro” brand, many praised him for dispelling the stigma in the comments. “The hype man we all need,” one commenter wrote on TikTok, while another said, “Yo this is iconic!! And true.”

During a year that’s seen 80 anti-trans bills passed across the United States, per Trans Legislation Tracker, we’ve been able to see that just knowing a transgender person can help dispel transphobic political views. For that reason, we’re appreciative of our open allies –– even if their analogies could use some assuaging.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter, including Emma Rose’s response, below.

Oh we went viral again @SucDegenerates 😂 — Emma Rose 🌹 NYC Aug 10-15 (@OhItsEmmaRose) August 10, 2023

Honestly, what a Chad. Dude bro allyship is still allyship DAMNIT — ⋆꒰ఎ ♡ ໒꒱ ellieᏪ ָ࣪ 🐇 ⋆ ࣪. (@WiltedBelladona) August 8, 2023

he casually ended transphobia in a sexy way — seeing mel november 9th ♡︎ (@MELSPH0BIA) August 9, 2023

As someone who’s been with a transwoman, I agree with him 100%. — 🌌Void Chosen🌌 (@VoidChosen_VT) August 9, 2023

i feel like hes going a bit overboard but hes trying his best and he seems supportive nd is prolly cishet so allyship!!! good for them!! i love it — calcifer🦴 (@k_calcifer) August 9, 2023

like, yeah, it’s over sexualized. but a big part of that is satire. the respect is there — Tessalyn (@EmbrrDreams) August 10, 2023

this is one of the rawest allies out there, wish him the best — P01yphemmus 🏳️‍⚧️ (COMMISSIONS IN PINNED) (@P01yphemmus) August 9, 2023

my man gets it, he might not be expressing it as clearly as possible, but he gets it. with no other context, this is a himbo ally in my book — meaj (@meaj_tweets) August 9, 2023

Honestly this guy kinda rules. Like maybe he isn’t perfect but that’s an ally who’s understanding it through his lens — Ruby Love Cat Witch Vtuber (@WitchRubyLove) August 9, 2023