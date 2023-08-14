“This does not make you gay”: TikTok bro goes viral with video about the many, many perks of dating trans women

This macho social media star is tackling transphobia, one viral video at a time.
Adam Kubatzke, who shares dating tips, sketches, and fitness content with his 2 million followers on Successful Degenerates, is receiving praise for a recent video called “Five Things I Wish I Knew Before Dating a Trans Woman.”
In the clip, Kubatzke stands alongside trans porn star Emma Rose and dismisses the misconceptions (albeit a bit braggadociously) about dating transgender women, adding that “this does not make you gay.”
@successfuldegenerates #pridemonth #foryourpride #trans #fyp beautiful lady: @Emma Rose ♬ original sound – Successful Degenerates
“This girl is every bit of a woman and then some,” Kubatzke says in the clip, which has racked up over a million views on TikTok. “Think of her as that Happy Meal with the extra special toy that you haven’t played with yet.”
OK, so some of Kubatzke’s verbiage (and crotch pointing) is a bit ridiculous. Still, his openness and confidence about his attraction to queer folks is well-intentioned, especially considering his bro-focused following.
“Being with a woman of any kind means every part of her is feminine,” he explains in the video. “While I can’t fully explain it, that feminine energy is the hottest thing in the world. You’ll figure everything else out later.”
Aside from the sexual benefits (including empathy, not pity, from a partner when your “Schlonga Chimichanga doesn’t want to show up to the big game”), Kubatzke also insists that trans women are some of the best conversationalists.
“This is a woman, and a very powerful woman that’s been a through a lot to work towards the body and image that she identifies as,” Kubatzke says, gesturing towards Rose. “So, if you want a conversation with sustenance and not just a conversation about the avocado toast she had earlier, spend some time with a trans woman.”
@successfuldegenerates When you find out your bro is gay… #happypride #gaypride #pridemonth🏳️🌈 #fyp ♬ original sound – Successful Degenerates
And as far as the models in Kubatzke’s videos go, Emma Rose is one of the most esteemed. The Vegas-based porn star won Trans Performer of the Year at the 2023 AVN Awards and is reportedly the No. 1 trans adult film star in the country.
Kubatzke is also an adult content creator. According to his Only Fans account (titled Straight Bro Next Door) he makes bisexual and gay content in addition to straight videos, though he identifies as heterosexual.
Although some members of the LGBTQ+ community have criticized his “dude-bro” brand, many praised him for dispelling the stigma in the comments. “The hype man we all need,” one commenter wrote on TikTok, while another said, “Yo this is iconic!! And true.”
During a year that’s seen 80 anti-trans bills passed across the United States, per Trans Legislation Tracker, we’ve been able to see that just knowing a transgender person can help dispel transphobic political views. For that reason, we’re appreciative of our open allies –– even if their analogies could use some assuaging.
Check out some of the reactions on Twitter, including Emma Rose’s response, below.
Oh we went viral again @SucDegenerates 😂— Emma Rose 🌹 NYC Aug 10-15 (@OhItsEmmaRose) August 10, 2023
Honestly, what a Chad. Dude bro allyship is still allyship DAMNIT— ⋆꒰ఎ ♡ ໒꒱ ellieᏪ ָ࣪ 🐇 ⋆ ࣪. (@WiltedBelladona) August 8, 2023
he casually ended transphobia in a sexy way— seeing mel november 9th ♡︎ (@MELSPH0BIA) August 9, 2023
As someone who’s been with a transwoman, I agree with him 100%.— 🌌Void Chosen🌌 (@VoidChosen_VT) August 9, 2023
i feel like hes going a bit overboard but hes trying his best and he seems supportive nd is prolly cishet so allyship!!! good for them!! i love it— calcifer🦴 (@k_calcifer) August 9, 2023
like, yeah, it’s over sexualized. but a big part of that is satire. the respect is there— Tessalyn (@EmbrrDreams) August 10, 2023
this is one of the rawest allies out there, wish him the best— P01yphemmus 🏳️⚧️ (COMMISSIONS IN PINNED) (@P01yphemmus) August 9, 2023
my man gets it, he might not be expressing it as clearly as possible, but he gets it. with no other context, this is a himbo ally in my book— meaj (@meaj_tweets) August 9, 2023
Honestly this guy kinda rules. Like maybe he isn’t perfect but that’s an ally who’s understanding it through his lens— Ruby Love Cat Witch Vtuber (@WitchRubyLove) August 9, 2023
he’s a king and she’s hot. win win— arya ☆ domme (@wificatcore) August 8, 2023
14 Comments
CatholicXXX
Good for him but nothing about what’s in between their legs is feminine. Nothing.
dbmcvey
You should be more concerned about priests in your church.
ZzBomb
Ok, so what bathroom should she use, in your very small opinion?
correctio
i dunno man, girl c*ck tastes WAY different than man c*ck
Fname Optional Lname
why so obsessed with what’s between someone else’s legs? They always take it their and yet call gay people perverts
ShaverC
He’s delusional if he thinks he’s not bi.
inbama
If this is real and not satire, psychologists call this attraction not bisexuality but gynandromorphophilia (GAMP) – otherwise straight men with a paraphilic sexual interest in gynandromorphs (GAMs – biological males who’ve medically transitioned above the waist)
Like most GAMPs, his being perceived as heterosexual is important to his identity. By validating his GAM’s womanhood, he’s actually validating himself.
Donston
Why are we still obsessed with what is and isn’t “gay”? And why must queer media keep uplifting these bi, pan, fluid, into trans folk, I-just-like-to-experiment men who are problematic, insecure and exploitative as hell? This is not progress. This is not about embracing love, the variations of sexuality, and the gender, sexual, affection, romantic, emotion, commitment. This is just other versions of homophobia, gay panic, toxic masculinity, hetero superiority and validation seeking. And no, it doesn’t do anything for trans women.
Kangol2
Thank you!
fab0497
Trans women are still biological men, so their relationship is technically homosexual. Kubatzke is clearly a closed bi
S.anderson
Aiy yi yi. WHAT is wrong with being gay? NOTHING. Let’s teach these silly t-chasers that.
HOW is sex with a transgender woman a PERK? Because you’ve found a pass to have sex with another male without all (but most) of the questions about your own manhood laid bare? If you like femininity and women, it’s a thousand times less complicated to just hook up with one of the world’s millions of horny, lonely cis women.
Also, it’s nothing wonderful that, after thousands of years, we still have this hideous cultural loophole where it’s okay to screw a male youth as long as they pass (or try to) as a woman.
Donston
What you’re saying is not quite how attractions, sexuality or gender work. But I will say that my best friend is a trans woman. And I’m very cool with another couple of trans women. None of them are obsessed with being seen as “real women”. None of them hyper focus on whether the men who mess with them are “straight”. While I’ve known a handful of men with who trans openly have attractions. Once I got to know them they seemed way more in the pan and bi spectrum than they were conventionally “straight” or “gay”.
We’ve gotten to the point where everything is about validation. Dudes want to mess around with trans people or have trans attractions but feel “straight” or “gay”. Men want to mess around with cis men and still feel “straight”. Men want to mess around with cis women and still feel “gay”. Men using “bi pride” as a way to sensationalize or exploit or to deflect. This is why I try to focus less on identities and more on ego, sense of self, the dimensions of sexuality and the gender, sexual, affection, romantic, emotion, commitment spectrum. The hyper focus on identity has led to a bunch of people constantly searching for their sense of self or desired sense of self to be validated by society. And it’s been tired. It has also led to dudes like this: guys who are on the queer spectrum but are not homosexual feeling the constant need to reiterate how “not ‘gay” they are and often purporting queer insecurities and gay panic and toxic masculinity. Once again, this is not what progress looks like.
S.anderson
yep
Prinny
This reeks of misogyny