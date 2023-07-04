midnight snacc

This gorgeous gaymer loves streaming on Twitch & stripping down on Twitter

By

For the perfect blend of charisma, comedy, and fabulously queer gaming, look no further than GlizzyGaymer.

Despite what his name suggests, GlizzyGaymer is less interested in hot dogs than in hanging with his fans across the internet. The streamer, a.k.a. Nickolas Potter, lives in Oklahoma with his husband and has presences across social media. 

On Twitch, Potter describes himself as a streamer “with a raucous laugh and ballsy gameplay.” He plays all sorts of games, but you’ll most likely find him streaming RPGs, action-adventures, and survival horrors (though he admits he’s prone to screaming). He’s streamed some cult classic dating sims, too, including Boyfriend Dungeon and Dream Daddy.

@glizzy.gaymer

They had no right to draw this man so handsome ? #streamer #twitch #gay #gaymer #gaytiktok #fyp #boyfrienddungeon #foryou

? original sound – Nickolas Potter
@glizzy.gaymer

Just a couple a dudes bein dudes, guys bein guys. Just a couple dad’s tryna get it in #twitch #streamer #queerstreamer #gay #fyp #glizzygaymer #gaymer

? original sound – Nickolas Potter

He posts the best clips from his streams over on TikTok. Whether he’s playing games like Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing or just chatting with his fans, Potter’s content is always witty, charming, and very, very gay.

@glizzy.gaymer

Is this how you date in Stardew Valley?#stardewvalley #twitch #twitchstreamer #glizzygaymer #stardew #gay

? original sound – Nickolas Potter
@glizzy.gaymer

When there are no homosexuals on your dev team #acnh #streamer #twitch #gay #gaymer #gaytiktok #bigtop #foryou

? original sound – Nickolas Potter
@glizzy.gaymer

On regret

? original sound – Nickolas Potter

Meanwhile on Twitter, Potter shares his day-to-day life with his nearly 20,000 followers, along with showing off his assets.

For those wondering, yes, he does have a JustForFans, as well as a wishlist if you’re feeling generous and a merch store if you want to rock his apparent catchphrase, “Eat My Whole *ss,” on a hoodie.

Will you be tuning into Potter’s next stream? Here are a few more of his posts to help convince you…