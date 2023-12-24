This internet hero turned his conservative father into a queer icon without him even realizing

Don we now our gay apparel!

We here at Queerty and hundreds of internet denizens are bowing down to Reddit user u/armando_badass for the prank they pulled on their conservative father.

“Replacing my conservative dad’s tumbler (left) with my custom-made one,” that Redditor, to whom we’ll refer as Armando, wrote in a recent r/lgbt Reddit post. “Wonder how long it’ll take him to notice.”

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Promotions and Partner Emails * Daily Newsletter * Sign Up

The tumbler on the left in Armando’s pic reads “Leftist Tears (Hot or Cold)”—it’s merchandise from the right-wing news site The Daily Wire. The custom-made tumbler that Armando ordered, however, reads “Leftist Bear (Hot and Old).” And the typeface is almost a dead ringer.



Armando made it clear their dad’s new tumbler will definitely be seen outside the household. “He takes it to his business during the week and to church every Sunday!” Armando wrote in a comment.

Like many families, Armando has had to navigate having differing political views than other loved ones. However, brandishing the “leftist tears” tumbler crossed a line.

“Was pretty shocked when I first saw it, I knew he was pretty Conservative but didn’t think it was to this level,” Armando added. “He knows my political views and I thought there was some level of respect but I guess not. Hoping this is the start of some good conversations at least, he does love a good prank thankfully.”

Armando vowed to keep Reddit users posted on the prank. “Honestly, might be a while,” they added. “Fingers crossed someone at his church notices before he does.”

In comments on the post, Armando said that the custom tumbler cost $53 to order from the Yeti website, and they uploaded the image file they used for the new design so that others can follow suit.

And in another comment, Reddit user u/ForHelp_PressAlt4 shared another case of mistaken identity, saying that their neighbor recently got a front license plate with blue and black stripes and a heart.

“So, pro-police, right? Nope. Leather pride flag,” that user wrote. “And I sure as sh*t isn’t telling that MAGA [neighbor], but I am laughing every damn day.”

Happy holigays!