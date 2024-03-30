This straight man sought a gay man for “one of the most profound acts of love” & the internet has thoughts

Social media has rediscovered Craigslist post from a straight man hoping to hire a gay man at the rate of $30/hour for what one commenter called “one of the most profound acts of love.”

Say what?!

But before you get too titillated, know that the straight man was looking for a gay clubbing pal for his wife. A dancing queen, you might say.

“Looking for a Gay Man to take wife out to party,” the husband’s Craiglist post began. (We don’t know the requisites for becoming a capitalized “Gay Man,” but that’s neither here nor there.)

“My wife is great, but she always wants to go out. Especially to Brooklyn electronic music events,” the husband added. “Unfortunately, I’m unable to keep up with her. I’m not disabled or anything. I just need someone who can chaperone her to these events as a friend so I can get some rest.”

The husband said he was seeking a gay man was into electronica, who liked to party, and who was in his 20s or 30s. “This would be paid by the hour ($30/hour) plus any cover/price of admission,” he said.

This is the one of the most profound acts of love from a man to his wife I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/8t0eH3bRyg — ? ?????? ?????? ??? ???? ? ?? (@tonyhawktruther) February 28, 2024

The post is at least a year and a half old—TODAY covered it in September 2022—but resurfaced recently in an X upload.

“This is one of the most proud acts of love from a man to his wife I’ve ever seen,” X user @tonyhawktruther wrote on February 28, captioning a screenshot of the post.

And then a screenshot of that X post made it to the r/gay_irl subreddit on March 9.

“The other gay for pay,” one Reddit commenter wrote.

“Slay for pay,” someone else suggested.

TODAY reported on the post after Instagram account @nysocialbee shared it.

“The way I’d take little miss thang out for a good time,” one Instagram user commented at the time. “We’d be out from 9pm [to] 6am.”