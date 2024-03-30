This straight man sought a gay man for “one of the most profound acts of love” & the internet has thoughts

Social media has rediscovered Craigslist post from a straight man hoping to hire a gay man at the rate of $30/hour for what one commenter called “one of the most profound acts of love.”
Say what?!
But before you get too titillated, know that the straight man was looking for a gay clubbing pal for his wife. A dancing queen, you might say.
How about we take this to the next level?
Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.
“Looking for a Gay Man to take wife out to party,” the husband’s Craiglist post began. (We don’t know the requisites for becoming a capitalized “Gay Man,” but that’s neither here nor there.)
“My wife is great, but she always wants to go out. Especially to Brooklyn electronic music events,” the husband added. “Unfortunately, I’m unable to keep up with her. I’m not disabled or anything. I just need someone who can chaperone her to these events as a friend so I can get some rest.”
The husband said he was seeking a gay man was into electronica, who liked to party, and who was in his 20s or 30s. “This would be paid by the hour ($30/hour) plus any cover/price of admission,” he said.
The post is at least a year and a half old—TODAY covered it in September 2022—but resurfaced recently in an X upload.
“This is one of the most proud acts of love from a man to his wife I’ve ever seen,” X user @tonyhawktruther wrote on February 28, captioning a screenshot of the post.
Related:
Hey bestie! Let’s take a brisk walk through the history of the “gay best friend” trope
Before there was “Will & Grace,” or GBFs saving romcom heroines from fashion disasters and terrible boyfriends, there was another iconic trope in gay culture: the “walker.”
And then a screenshot of that X post made it to the r/gay_irl subreddit on March 9.
“The other gay for pay,” one Reddit commenter wrote.
“Slay for pay,” someone else suggested.
TODAY reported on the post after Instagram account @nysocialbee shared it.
“The way I’d take little miss thang out for a good time,” one Instagram user commented at the time. “We’d be out from 9pm [to] 6am.”
Related:
Is it appropriate to share your dating app screenshots on social media?
With Grindr turning 15 this week, the gay discourse is once again on the controversial subject of sharing screenshots. Where do you stand?
3 Comments
abfab
What. No reimbursement for all the drugs the dude will have to take to put up with a fag-hag? No.
Man About Town
I see this as a thoughtful gesture, but that hardly qualifies it as a “profound act of love”!
still_onthemark
Didn’t this happen on “King of Queens” about 20 years ago, lol.