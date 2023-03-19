This super-explicit video game is the sexiest and most fun gay RPG we’ve played yet

Many gay role-playing games (RPGs) promise man-on-man sex but are really just text-heavy “visual novels” where you seduce only a handful of characters through dialogue choices and you’re lucky if you see anything explicit.

But we’ve found a gay RPG where you win by literally having graphic animated sex duels with every character you meet. It’s called Robin Morningwood Adventure: The Whellcum’s Secret, and it’s kind of amazing.

In the game, you play Robin, a newcomer to the town of Whellcum. Whellcum, a town filled exclusively with gay men, has been destroyed by a band of evil marauders who oversexed all the guys and possessed the king with an insatiable sex spirit, leaving the town in ruins.

Robin helps rebuild the town by befriending local tradesmen and playing mini-games roughly based on each one’s individual trade — like axe-throwing, wood chopping, and baking. By winning these games, Robin earns money and resources for purchasing equipment and repairing buildings.

Players start the game by deciding whether Robin will be a top, bottom, or versatile — a decision that affects which moves he can use in sexual duels and which one’s he’ll succumb to. In the duels, Robin tries to undress his opponents and bring them to climax before they can do the same to him.

Each duel involves players choosing a range of sex moves to turn on their opponents — like flashing, kissing, licking, groping, or even more explicit actions. Each move is shown with a simple but hot bara-style animation. Bara, of course, is the gay Japanese comic art style that features big-bodied men being affectionate and battling one another.

Players also obtain cock rings, buttplugs, and weapons that all help increase Robin’s dueling abilities. By winning duels and mini-games, players build affinity with each character, helping them rebuild their dwellings and unlocking sexy mini-movies with each one. When Robin achieves the highest affinity level with each one, he acquires their underwear which he can then sniff to replay sexy mini-movies that remain repayable throughout the game.

Battling with a sexy ogre in Robin Morningwood Adventure: The Whellcum’s Secret

As Robin proceeds through the game, he encounters new areas and townspeople, including a demon-run sex dungeon that has kinky mini-games involving spanking and nipple clamps as well as scenes of group sex, bondage, and submission.

While we wish the game allowed players to customize Robin to represent different races and ethnicities, the gameplay is both hot and fun (albeit with a bit of grinding for resources near the end).

The game is also available on Mac and PC computers, and Android phones, though it’s apparently too spicy for iPhone and iPads. The game is also designed to allow players to pick up and put down, still making continued progress even with just a few minutes of gaming.

Of course, we still love other sexy gay RPG visual novels — like Burrow of the Fallen Bear, The Alchemist, and the sexy sci-fi tale The Symbiant — as well as the very sexy gaymes of Robert Yang. But if you’re hot for more explicit action, you can buy Robin Morningwood Adventure: The Whellcum’s Secret at this NSFW link here.