This super sweet video of Jonathan Bennett & his husband has everyone bursting into tears

A video that actor Jonathan Bennett posted to social media has gone down a treat with fans.

As we previously reported, Bennett recently clinched his first role on Broadway. Last week he took up a role in the hit musical Spamalot.

The 42-year-old, who first shot to fame in the original Mean Girls movie in 2004, said landing the Broadway role was a dream come true.

Yesterday, he shared a video of the moment he found out he’d got the role and surprised his husband, TV personality Jaymes Vaughan, with the news.

He calls Vaughan to come into the room and speak to him. Vaughan immediately realizes what the good news is and dances with joy before hugging Bennett. Both are overcome with emotion.

Watch below.

“Captured the moment of telling @jaymesv my dream came true. Now that I’m a week into @spamalotbway felt like a good time to share,” Bennett said alongside the video.

Friends and fans react

Friends and followers loved the glimpse into the men’s lives and seeing someone realizing their dreams

Twilight actor Taylor Lautner said, “Guys I didn’t want to cry today.”

Kristen Chenoweth simply said, “THIS!! ❤️”

Actress Sharon Lawrence said, “Awwweeee, @jaymesv dance! It’s the pitter patter of pure #joy!”

Garrett Clayton said, “I’m not crying, you are 😭♥️♥️♥️♥️ so happy for you”

“This one shuts down every post posted on the internet today. Such a visceral reaction your man had,” said @NYCgaydad.

Spamalot is based on the 1975 movie, Monty Python and the Holy Grail. It follows the escapades of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they attempt to find the mythical Holy Grail.

The show earned 14 Tony nominations when it was first performed on Broadway in 2005, and nabbed the prestigious Tony for Best Musical. It returned to Broadway last October at the St James Theatre

Congratulations on your Broadway debut, Mr Bennett. Here’s hoping it’s the first of many career ambitions achieved.