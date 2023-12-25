Through hail, sleet & snow! What’s the worst weather you’ve trekked through for a hookup?

Judging by all the guys who have braved the elements for the prospect of hooking up, physical comfort is no match for horniness!

In a recent Reddit convo, guys recalled the worst weather they’ve risked to get laid, revealing that they’ve traveled through hurricanes and polar vortices and blizzards.

Apparently, if Grindr matches are beckoning, it doesn’t matter how many layers someone has to put on (only to strip off at their destination).

Check out the stories below—including a dissenting vote from a guy who decided, sensibly, to stay in.

“Snow in north Mississippi, back in the late ‘90s. Mind you, I’m from New Orleans, I was 18 at the time, and it was maybe my second or third time seeing that much snow. The terrain was hilly, visibility sucked, but I was determined. (We’re still together.)”

“Drove through three feet of snow once to pick up a guy who had lost power and heat at his house. While it was still snowing. Brought him back to mine, and we ended up rolling around in front of the fireplace. Brought the tire chains just in case, but thankfully didn’t need them!”

“While Hurricane Irene raged outside, I struck up a conversation with a guy who was more or less right around the corner from me in Brooklyn, and to say he was my type is a severe understatement: stereotypical short king gym twunk, crazy definition, way into bears. ‘I’m gonna get soaked walking over.’ I joked. ‘Who cares, we’re gonna peel your clothes off pretty quickly anyway, you can throw ‘em in the dryer.’ I walked the 10 minutes over in amazing driving rain and high winds, weirdly lovely wet humid 2 a.m. tropical storm air. It was so worth it.”

“Winter Storm Jonas in Baltimore. #30InchesOfJonas.”

“After a 30” snowstorm in college, [I] walked from my dorm to a d*ck appointment. A lot of hills and very treacherous, but the d*ck was good.”

“I hooked up right as Hurricane Ian was about to hit Florida. And when I went home for Christmas, I drove through a pretty bad snowstorm. Looking back, the guy definitely was not worth it.”

“In January 2019, [during] the polar vortex in Chicago, [the] temperature got down to -21 degrees. My FWB and I had been on rocky terms, and I had not seen him for about three months when he sent the text ‘I need you NOW!’ By the time I made it to his crib, my beard and eyebrows were frozen, my phone had died, and it was too cold to charge.”

“Last year’s snow storm on the day before Christmas Eve. Pitch black at like 5 p.m., heavy snow and ice. Decided it wasn’t worth it, as I wasn’t attracted to the guy. Somehow, that cup of hot chocolate I had that night left me with a fuller feeling than he ever could. And to this day, I’m glad I stayed home. We lost power at 6 p.m. and didn’t get it back till much later. Moral of the story: If Mother Nature doesn’t want you to get laid, listen to the beyatch.”