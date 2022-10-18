Heat index: The hunkiest gay meteorologists in America

There’s always been something weirdly queer about the weather. Tornados? They brought freakin’ Dorothy to Oz. Rain? There’s a whole Madonna music video about that. And wind? Well, don’t get us started on wind! Then there are the people who predict the weather using science and who are basically the harbingers of all gay activity.

Being gay and thinking about the weather go hand in hand. What should I wear? Will I be cold if I strip down to my jockstrap to that warehouse party in Brooklyn? These are the essential questions to which hot gay weathermen have the answers to. Their power is undeniable.

Since gay meteorologists are having a moment right now, we wanted to pay tribute to the local heroes who are serving heatwaves all across the US of A even as the temperatures outside are starting to drop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sven | Minneapolis Realtor® (@explorewithsvensundgaard)



What we love about Sven is that he’s giving us Oaken from Frozen, while tapping a beer keg, showing you a new home (in addition to being a weatherman, he’s also a realtor!) and making you feel everything will be OK when he delivers the weather on Minnesota Public Radio News. It’s all we’ve ever wanted in a man.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Morgan (@stephenmorgan)



FOX meteorologist Stephen Morgan, originally from Houston, moved to NYC to join his now-husband, NBC news anchor Stephen Romo. The two made news this past week for getting married and generally being hot. Congratulations to the happy couple!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Ellis WLBT (@patrickelliswx)



WLBT and Fox 40 meteorologist isn’t just keeping the folks in Jackson, MS updated about potential cold fronts, he’s raising money for breast cancer research via the American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink campaign.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JD Disharoon (@jasondisharoon)



The Weather Channel’s Jason Disharoon is keeping us updated on the weather nationwide and keeping us wondering how he keeps that beard game so tight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Joseph (@the_adam_joseph6)



Adam Joseph is the Action News weekday meteorologist at Philadelphia 6ABC. When not letting the region know about Eagles game weather outlook, he’s gardening, cooking, running and serving full capital-D Dad in every sense possible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erick Adame (@erickadameontv)



Emmy nominated Erick Adame is a doting cat dad and meteorologist formerly sharing the forecast for New Yorkers on NY1 with a smile that could brighten up the cloudiest NYC day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grant Chungo (@grantchungo)



Grant Chungo is the meteorologist for CBS19’s Good Morning Charlottesville and GMC on FOX Virginia who won us over with his weather TikTok where he correctly refers to incoming storms as “sus.” Thanks bae!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Cozart (@joshuacozart)



Josh Cozart splits his time between being a dog dad to his shihtzu, plant dad, and keeping Eugene, OR thirsty despite the wet weather as the Chief Meteorologist on KVAL & KMTR News.