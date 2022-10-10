News anchor Steven Romo marries meteorologist Stephen Morgan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven Romo (@stevenromo)

NBC News correspondent Steven Romo [on the right above], 37, married Fox Weather meteorologist Stephen Morgan, 33, on Saturday.

According to People, the reception, with 125 guests, took place at The Filter Building on White Rock Lake in Dallas, Texas.

Romo and Morgan only publicly came out in 2021 when they took to Instagram to jointly announce their engagement.

Related: Popular Houston news anchor Steven Romo comes out

“I grew up with secrets,” Romo wrote at the time. “My family fought together to hide that we lived in a house full of garbage with a horde of dogs. But what they didn’t know, and was arguably even more difficult, was that I had a secret to carry all on my own: I was gay and trying with all my heart not to be.”

“It took me years to see—despite what people at church might’ve said—being gay saved me,” he insisted. “It made me strong. Strong enough to eventually stand next to the best human I’ve ever met and ask him to marry me.”

“A few relatives from both sides are not accepting of us.”

On the weekend, Romo posted about receiving their marriage license and the men’s families arriving to celebrate with them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven Romo (@stevenromo)

He later told People, “While a few relatives from both sides are not accepting of us, so many others have stepped up to show us what in the world to do. I’ve been embracing thankfulness for the kindness I didn’t even know I needed.”

A fellow Fox News correspondent, Madeleine Rivera, posted some clips from the day to Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madeleine Rivera (@maddyriveratv)

Related: This just in, Steven Romo is a gay news anchor we can’t help but love

Romo told People, “Standing up there in front of people I love most in the world, it was so important for me to capture what it’s meant for me to find Stephen. It is something I truly never thought was possible.

“I thought I had life pretty well figured out and that there were no surprises in store [before I met him], but I’m so glad I was wrong!”

Morgan added, “He doesn’t want to live without me. And I can’t imagine living without him.”

Congratulations, guys!