Gay guys recount wild hook-ups that felt like a scene out of an adult film

Check out all the wild stories below:

“I was working as a (nude) model for a community life drawing group. A male couple in the class approached me on my break and asked if I wanted to come over to their apartment afterward. I did and ended up having a threesome with them.”

“One time on the train home, I randomly made eye contact with this guy. Blond, built like a tank. Next thing you know, he gives me the look. I nod yes. He follows me back to my place.”

“Me and my boyfriend were having a picnic during an evening in October, and we ended up barebacking under a really bright sunset. We were in the middle of nowhere and super horny, so me and him ended up [having sex] on the hood of our car.”

“I mean… I’ve had sex with several porn ‘stars’ over the years, if that counts. Otherwise, I think the most porn-esque thing was when I did a horse market last month. [Hooking up for three hours] got pretty exhausting, but it was fun! My friends then dragged me to the bath house after. They went to hook up, [but] I hung out in the hot tub and tried to loosen up my legs.”

“Handsome Italian man was traveling with the touring company of a Broadway show. We matched on Tinder, of all places, and I went to his hotel room for a one-night stand. He was way more experienced than me at that point, so he was very gentle while also very dominant. Discovered my love of dirty talk that night.”

“While visiting my sister out of town, I got a message from a soccer player. His account only had a couple of gritty pictures in which he looked handsome and looked about his early 20s, but the pictures were old … and he was 27 according to his account. Well, when I get to his place, it was dark out. His condo was dimly lit, and he kept whispering. … It hit me that he was probably down-low. … His pictures were indeed outdated, and he was a soccer player, but also worked construction, so not only were his thighs massive, but his arms were thick and solid. His skin had a handsome tan to it, and his hair was jet black. He was very masculine, and you could just tell he has never had a critical thought in his life. So here was a thick himbo. Handsome, built like a brick house, and not a critical thought in his brain. He mentioned he was tired from playing soccer earlier in the day and working, so I offered to massage him, and so I got to feel his firm body, and before he was an inch from falling asleep due to relaxation, I was able to push on his back…”

“Being flirted with whilst lending a hand at my parents’ business one day. I just thought he was a nice tourist, and when he asked to exchange Instagram accounts, I thought it was to give him travel tips. Later that day, we chat, and he says that I work hard and that he could give me a massage. (He’s a masseuse). At this point, I start to suspect something but play it cool. I recommended some spots to visit, and inadvertently got him to visit a nude beach. (I didn’t know it was.) He said he liked it and asked when we were going there. Unfortunately, nothing happened because my actual job got in the way. I was honestly surprised that a fit guy flirted with me in public, as I’m super average.”

“Was at a local gay bar, a pretty small place, just having a couple gin-and-tonics, when this beautiful guy sits down at the corner of the bar across from me. He asked me what I was up to, and I said, ‘I’m going to finish this drink and take you home.’ He nodded, and then he said, ‘Well, drink up, let’s go,’ and we did. It was so random and the place was empty, definitely was a lot of fun, and very random.”

“When I was about 30, two guys I worked with, who were still in college, asked to come over one evening. We had pizza and a few beers and then went skinny-dipping in the pool right behind my apartment. … I jumped out and wrapped a towel around me to go inside to take a piss. The splashing stopped for a while, so when I finished, I went to look at what was going on and saw [them hooking up]. I encouraged them to come back inside and … we had an amazing threesome on the living room floor.”

“I met a guy I’ve been eying on Scruff—Special Forces Army soldier with a bangin’ bod, and I was just a regular enlisted nobody. He was completely and absolutely out of my league and was married to a woman, which I figured when I went to pick him up ‘cause he lived in the housing on post. We went to a dog park on post, got out the car, and [had sex]. … Fun fact: I didn’t realize my car was so dirty until months later, [when] I could see the marks we left on the hood of my car, lol.”