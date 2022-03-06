Gay men name their first adult film star crush

Sometimes, young gays fall in love with characters from PG or even G-rated movies. And sometimes, they fall for guys from adult entertainment!
In a recent Reddit thread, gay men listed the adult-film performers they’ve been sweet on, after one user asked users to name their first adult-star crush. Here are some of the responses, along with visual aid—at least, the visual aid that we can show.
“Pavel Novotny.” (“Ditto,” wrote another Reddit user.)
“Chris Rockway.”
“Gage from Sean Cody. Whatever happened to him?”
“Joe Parker [from] Bait Buddies. His smile is warming and cute.”
“Leander.”
Sinner Padlock Chain https://t.co/DkpWFe1D5j @sinnerwear_ pic.twitter.com/C3dDihXuf9
— Leander (@xxxleander) December 20, 2021
“Cliff Jensen.”
“ASAP [from] BiLatinMen. Cutest and sexiest.”
“Vander Pulaski.”
“Christian Matthews, whom I actually ended up sleeping with, lol.”
“Calvin from Sean Cody! Perfect vers performer.”
“Phenix Saint.”
Sometimes the day just calls for a Bubble bath… pic.twitter.com/aBEWuAIhoG
— . (@THEPHENIXSAINT) October 21, 2015
“Brent Corrigan.” (Another Redditor added, “God damn yasssh.”)
“Brent Everett.”
“Tommy Defendi. Since I found out he was gay for pay, not so much.”
“Cody Cummings, and probably my biggest crush ever, too.”
“Lukas Ridgeston.”
“Alex Mecum”
View this post on Instagram
“Lee Ryder, but I knew him before he started doing [adult films].”
“Adam Russo.”
“Lane Rogers, anyone?”
“B Nefarious. Don’t know anything about him, but high-school me thought he was hot.”
“Diego Sans.”
View this post on Instagram
“My ex-boyfriend did [adult films] for a few years, so I guess that counts.”
MISTERJETT
mine was Midnight aka Diabolito of the LATINO FAN CLUB.
rangerwilcox
Colt’s Steve Kelso
jim_allio
Bruno from Colt – big thick macho man with a fat piece of meat
Godabed
this list is what I would expect, very white and white presenting latinos. Do Better
tmball13
It did say first, when I started looking at gay porn white was all you did say. It’s different now, thank goodness
tmball13
TommyDxxx from Nextdoor