Tiffany Trump celebrates 29th birthday by being left out of latest court filing against Trump Org

Letitia James has made it clear that she’s not clowning around with Donald Trump and his alleged criminal empire family business.

This morning, the New York state attorney general urged a state court in Manhattan to appoint an independent monitor to keep a close eye on the Trump Organization’s financial dealings as her civil fraud case against the ex-president and his adult children (minus Tiffany Trump) prepares to go to trial.

Tiffany Trump: "It's a good time to be me". — NWO Watcher (@NWO_Watcher) October 12, 2022

In a statement, James said:

Our investigation uncovered the fact that Donald Trump and the Trump Organization engaged in significant fraud to inflate his personal net worth by billions of dollars to illegally enrich himself and cheat the system. Since we filed this sweeping lawsuit last month, Donald Trump and the Trump Organization have continued those same fraudulent practices and taken measures to evade responsibility. Today, we are seeking an immediate stop to these actions because Mr. Trump should not get to play by different rules.

Last month, James filed a 222-page civil lawsuit with the State Supreme Court in Manhattan against the Trumps (again, minus Tiffany), accusing them of “grossly” inflating the ex-president’s net worth by billions–yes, billions–of dollars and giving false and misleading financial statements to lenders for at least a decade.

Among the allegations made by James were:

Trump valuing Mar-a-Lago at $739 million when it should have been valued at around one-tenth that amount, at $75 million.

Trump valuing his Trump Tower apartment at $327 million, when, according to James, “No apartment in New York City has ever sold for that amount.”

Trump valuing the rent-stabilized apartments at his Trump Park Avenue property at $50 million when they were collectively only worth $750,000.

Trump valuing his golf club in Scotland at nearly $127 million when it has operated at a loss every year since it opened in 2017.

“The examples I laid out barely scratch the surface,” she said at the time. “Claiming you have money you do not have does not amount to the art of the deal. It’s the art of the steal.”

Apparently, according to James, this behavior is still going on. Hence why she feels it’s necessary for a supervisor to oversee all submissions of financial information made by the Trumps (but not Tiffany) to third parties from here on out.

James also requested the court bar the Trump Organization (sans Tiffany) from offloading any more assets as the case works its way through the system. Additionally, she asked to expedite the case, seeking a trial start date of October 2023.

The injunction was filed today, October 13, which also happens to Tiffany’s birthday, who turns 29. While we’re sure that was just a coincidence, being once again left out of the family fraud lawsuit has gotta be some nice birthday schadenfreude for Trump’s often overlooked fourth offspring.

