TikTok bans vegan activist who said gay people contribute to their own oppression by eating meat

After stirring up a string of controversies over the past few months, Kadie Karen Diekmeyer (a.k.a. That Vegan Teacher) has been officially banned from TikTok for violating one too many community guidelines.
Prior to being kicked off the platform, Diekmeyer had amassed an impressive 1.7 million followers. She regularly posted videos comparing “veganphobia” to homophobia, berating LGBTQ commenters for contributing to their own oppression by eating meat, and insisting that coming out as vegan is more important and less selfish than coming out as gay.
“Coming out as a member of the LGBTQ community is an entirely selfish act,” Diekmeyer said. “It’s talking about you only. It’s not talking about the things you’re going to do better in the world. Coming out as an animal rights activist is talking about the animals–others, not just you. In fact, it is a completely unselfish thing to do.”
Eventually, a change.org petition was launched calling for Diekmeyer to have her page yanked down.
“[That Vegan Teacher] has made blatantly racist, bigoted, discriminatory statements against anyone who doesn’t view veganism her way and her way alone,” the petition reads.
“Her targets have included minors under 18, the LGBTQ+ Community, Person’s [sic] with disabilities, people of the black community, various religions and more. Multiple reports have been made against her content yet her platform remains active.”
So far, over 20,000 people and counting have signed the petition.
Though it’s unclear whether that’s what prompted TikTok to finally give Diekmeyer the boot, as of yesterday, her channel was no longer available. A disclaimer says it was banned due to community guideline violations.
BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: That Vegan Teacher banned from TikTok. According to disclaimer on TikTok, she was banned due to multiple Community Guidelines violations. pic.twitter.com/1Y0hDX1ZKG
— Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 23, 2021
After being banned from her primary platform, Diekmeyer uploaded an angry 20-minute video to her YouTube channel slamming “censorship” and doubling down on her meat-loving critics.
Reports that Diekmeyer launched a new TikTok channel called “That Holocaust Teacher,” which she was using to compare eating meat to the Holocaust, began circulating on Twitter earlier today, although that account, too, has been banned.
The account on TikTok formally known as “that.vegan.teacher” is now going by “that.holocaust.teacher” and her most recent TikTok is comparing eating meat to the Holocaust. pic.twitter.com/XIJhFtBZAM
— Theo ?? ???? ???? (@jewish_anarchy) February 23, 2021
INSTANT REGRET: That Vegan Teacher banned again on TikTok. Her side account “That Holocaust Teacher” has been banner, along with apparently 12 other accounts she had under different names. Currently trying to verify the handles of all the other alt accounts. pic.twitter.com/QFJovRlBcU
— Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 24, 2021
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
4 Comments
twomen4u
I grew up in Central FL. My dad had cattle. A hog was caught in May of each year and butchered in the first cool days in Nov. My dad was an avid fisherman and on occasion a hunter. So we always had beef, pork, fish and sometimes squirrel and rabbit in the freezer. As I am 75 years old I have had no ill effects from the eating of meat and I continue to this day.
I am quite glad she was banned and I hope it is permanent.
HankHarris
First, I’ve seen her videos and she’s nuts. Second – Its wild to me the hate on both sides – meat-eaters who ridicule vegans and vice versa.
Den
The difference between vegetarians and vegans is huge. Veganism is often like fundamentalist Christianity in its desire to both proselytize and demonize those who do not believe. By contrast vegetarians simply make the personal choice not to eat meat.
Granted, Americans eat way too much meat and the factory farming that causes is horrific, but it is not necessarily an easy choice to buck 250,000 years of evolution. They love to claim they are healthier, but I have known a few that ended up with serious malnutrition.
And giving up wool, honey, milk, cheese, eggs, leather, silk, and so on is a personal choice, not a path to salvation.
Cam
She said
Isn’t it convenient for people like this when her version of what a wonderful selfless person does, is exactly what she’s doing.