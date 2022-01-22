That time Betty White schooled Anderson Cooper when he asked about her love life

Betty White would’ve turned 100 this week. Unfortunately, she passed away just three weeks shy of her centennial birthday. RIP.
In 2011, White appeared on Anderson Cooper‘s short-lived daytime talk show, where he inquired about her love life.
“Do you date?” he asked the then-90-year-old actress. To which she coyly replied, “I don’t think that’s any of your business… Unless you have something in mind.”
White’s sassy response was met with laughs from everyone in the audience (and at home). She went on to explain that she already “had the love of my life,” referring to her late husband Allen Ludden, who passed away in 1981.
“If you had the best, who needs the rest?” White remarked.
Cooper shared his 2011 exchange with White on CNN this week. Re-live the funny moment below…
One Comment
cuteguy
It’s funny that Anderson would ask her that while he was still in the closet. Unfortunately now he spends too much time with that toxic m0ron Andy Cohen who is a horrible representation of LGBTQ+ with his disgusting shenanigans and photo ops with his son who he uses as a prop. Betty White was a true legend. She will be missed but never forgotten. Thank you for being a friend Betty, to all of us but especially to all those innocent animals you help save through your altruistic assistance for defenseless animals, you did it before it was fashionable to do so. Long live queen Betty