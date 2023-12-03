social network

Timothée Chalamet gets twinked, Beyoncé’s silver Renaissance, Hunter Schafer slays ‘The Hunger Games’

By

From Beyonce‘s Renaissance sparkle to a Lady Gaga milestone, here’s just a taste of what’s been buzzing on our social accounts.

Trinity K. Bonet shared a powerful message:

“If I don’t have strength for myself, how can I expect other people to have strength for me?” #TrinityKBonet discusses her breakthrough experience sharing her HIV status on national television during her time on RuPaulsDragRace. #lgbtq #HIVawareness

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause got real about G Flip’s pronouns

Applause for 10 years of Lady Gaga’s ARTPOP…

Divatronic and Alaska’s Gaga Ball gave us life:

#JulianCookies masters Gaga’s G.U.Y. choreo at Divatronic’s Gaga Artpop show in Los Angeles. #ArtPop #GUY

#Alaska performing #Aura at Divatronic’s 10 year anniversary #ArtPop show in Los Angeles.

Hunter Schafer left no crumbs on the Hunger Games red carpet:

#HunterSchafer at the London premiere of TheHungerGames: #balladofsongbirdsandsnakes ????

Jinkx and BenDeLaCreme spilled the tea:

Mean Girls the Musical released first look images and they were FETCH:

Timothée Chalamet serves twink legend on SNL and Troye Sivan approved:

My brain can’t stop thinking of Timothée Chalamet as #TroyeSivan on #SNL #timotheechalamet

Trixie Mattel sang a cover of Cher‘s “Believe” and it’s as divine as it sounds:

“If you’re gay, you know this, and if you don’t, I don’t know what happened to you,” #TrixieMattel rouses the crowd before doing a cover of Cher’s #Believe #PappyAndHarriets

The Renaissance film silver carpet looks were to die for:

The #Renaissance Film premiere red carpet left no crumbs ??? #beyonce #honeybalenciaga #renaissancefilm

